Eaton MVCTC FFA members receive state degrees

EATON — Juniors, Andrew Brooks, son of Carl and Tonya Brooks and Arica Hamilton, daughter of Kip and Karen Hamilton will receive their State FFA degree at the Ohio FFA Convention in May.

State FFA associations award top members with the State FFA Degree. Brooks and Hamilton had to meet the following requirements to receive the State FFA Degree: hold the Chapter Degree; have been an active FFA member for at least two years; completed at least two years of instruction in agricultural education and be regularly enrolled in an agricultural education class; demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten parliamentary procedure abilities; present a six minute speech on a topic related to agriculture; served as an officer or committee member of a standing committee and earned and productively invested at least $1,500 through Supervised Agricultural Experience, (SAE) or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time; have a satisfactory record of community activities; have a satisfactory record of scholarship as certified by their Ag instructor and school administrator; participated in a minimum of three regional and two state and/or national activities; participated in at least 25 hours of community service.