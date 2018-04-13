NT BOE discusses outreach day

NEW PARIS — According to National Trail Local School District staff, Buckeye Outreach Day 2018 was a huge success for the school and collaborative organizations, grossing over $16,000.

During a board of education meeting on Tuesday, March 27, Middle School Principal Mike Eyler, High School Principal Brian McKnight, and Superintendent Jeff Parker all gave reports on the fundraising day.

“Buckeye Outreach Day was a great success. That was my first one, in the past I was at the State Wrestling competition, so I was really excited too. The students really liked it. The players talked to combined fifth and sixth grade class and combined seventh and eighth grade class,” Eyler said.

“What they did, that I liked, they went around every classroom and took selfies with the kids as a whole. They have an Instagram page and tagged the kids, so they kids could have them. They really did some good outreach there. The theme was Break the Cycle, breaking the cycle of poverty, drug addiction, apathy, and things like that. The guys have experience breaking those cycles.”

Principal McKnight said, “Like we did last year, all the grades met with certain Buckeyes. I missed that piece, but listening to the staff and students, they had another great experience. At 1:30 p.m., we had the basketball game with the Buckeyes.”

“Profit was — gross profit — over $16,000. The money goes to Driven Foundation, two food banks in our school district, Preble County Developmental Disabilities, and then Trail Schools,” Parker said. “In three years, the gross profit has been over $60,000.”

In other school news, Principal Eyler reported, the March band concert was a “treat.”

He said, “In March, we had our band concert, sixth grade band and combine seventh and eighth grade band. The sixth grade band improved a lot. The seventh and eighth grade band sounded great and have made great progress. That weekend, they had the mattress sale, where a company came in and part of the proceeds went to the music department. From what I heard, they made some money on that.”

National Honor Society inducted 22 National Trail Juniors on March 1. According to McKnight, that is the largest group in awhile. He said, “They are a great class.”

The next NT Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m., at the National Trail School K-12 Facility.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH