Preble Shawnee Board of Education appoints new treasurer

CAMDEN — Last week, the Preble Shawnee Local School District Board of Education approved Lori Green as the district’s new treasurer.

Green will replace Mollie Hansel who has served Preble Shawnee Schools for 12 years.

Green, who comes to Preble Shawnee with more than 20 years of experience from Lakota Local School District, has degrees from Wilmington College (B.S. in Business) and Strayer University (Master of Business Administration).

“The Board of Education is excited to welcome Lori Green to the Preble Shawnee family. During the interview process, it became readily apparent that Mrs. Green was the best candidate for the job. We expect that she will continue the tradition of excellence in our treasurer’s office that Mrs. Hansel built upon during her tenure here. It was a priority of the Board to not only find the most highly qualified treasurer candidate, but also someone that Dr. Bishop could partner with on initiatives that continue to move our district forward,” said Jeff Wood, Preble Shawnee Board of Education President.

Green is excited to begin her career as treasurer at Preble Shawnee Schools and continue her passion for working in education.

“I was drawn to Preble Shawnee because there is a strong sense of community and pride in working together to make sure students get the best education possible. I appreciate the Board of Education for this opportunity. My goal is to work collaboratively with the board, staff, and community to build on the successes that have been established and ensure the availability of resources to achieve district goals,” said Green.