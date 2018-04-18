News briefs

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

State of the County event

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce will host the Preble County Commissioners, who will present their annual State of the County address on Thursday, April 19, from 7:45-9:30 a.m., at Reflections@PMG Restaurant, 3377 U.S. 35 E., West Alexandria. Breakfast, sponsored by Reflections@PMG, will be served. To register to attend, call 937-456-4949.

Quarter Auction

Eaton Boy Scouts Troup 78 will host its Quarter Auction on Thursday, April 19, at the Preble County Fairgrounds Toney Building. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Paddles are two for $5, there will be a 50/50 raffle, and a concession stand will be available. Vendors to include: Snap Button Jewelry, LipSense, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Color Street Nails, Tastefully Simple, Jamby Styles by Melissa & more, Warm Creations, Uniquic Gifts, Osbourne Books, Cupcake by Jaime.

TCN Kindergarten registration

Tri-County North Local Schools will be holding kindergarten registration the week of Monday, April 16-Friday, April 20, in the TCN District Office. Times will be: April 16, 18 and 20 from 8 a.m.-noon; April 17 from 1-3 p.m. and April 19 from 3-6:30 p.m. This is an open registration so no appointment is needed. 2018-19 kindergartners must be five years old on or before Aug. 1. The following must be submitted for all students: A certified birth certificate from the Health Department (note: a hospital birth record is not acceptable;) Original copies of any child custody orders, decree modifications of orders relevant to the child; Physician immunization records; Three forms of proof of residency (visit www.tcnschools.com for a complete list of acceptable forms of proof of residency.) Call 962-2671 or 833-2974 with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.

Preble Shawnee Board Meeting

The Preble Shawnee Board of Education regular March meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, April 26, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble Shawnee Board of Education Offices, 124 Bloomfield Street, Camden.

Eaton Community Schools Special Meeting

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Wednesday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be held at Hollingsworth East Elementary, 506 Aukerman Street.the board will enter executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee or official.

Senior Citizen Dinner at TVS

Twin Valley South High School, with the financial support of four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a senior citizen dinner on Tuesday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the school office at 839-4693 or 839-4688. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 23. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, West Alex Lions Club, and West Alex Kiwanis Club.

United Way Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County United Way Golf Outing is set for Friday, May 11, at the Eaton Country Club. Teams are being accepted for this 4-person team scramble. Minimum handicap is 44. Only one player per team may have a handicap of 10 or less. Teams can be all men, all women, or mixed. Starting times will be 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. shotgun starts. Arrive by 8 a.m. to register for the morning round and by 1 p.m. to register for the afternoon round. Fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes a light breakfast for the morning round, lunch, and 18 holes of golf with 2 carts per team. Registrations due by Friday, May 4 to 225 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. Make checks payable to United Way of Greater Dayton Area.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are April 23, May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Hope in the Darke

House of Hope Dayton, a residential day program for teen girls will hold the 4th Annual Hope in the Darke Interactive Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12, from 6-10 p.m., at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. House of Hope will be accepting girls from Darke, Preble, Miami and Shelby Counties. For additional information, or tickets, visit www.houseofhopedayton.org, or call 937-551-9012. House of Hope is a 501-C3.

Relay for Life

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will begin Friday, May 18, at 6 p.m., and end on Saturday, May 19, at noon, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary School. All interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research are welcome at meetings, or can reach out to 937-733-9534 for more details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer, and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.