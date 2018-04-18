Services, activities for area veterans

Eaton Post 8066

Eaton Post 8066 Membership meetings are the first Monday of every month at 4:30 p.m., auxiliary meetings are the second Monday each month, at 7 p.m., and calendar meetings are each third Monday at 6:30 p.m. Euchre is played every Tuesday at 7 p.m. The band plays every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. PCPL open kitchen every Thursday, and open pool on Sundays. On Fridays, the post hosts a musical event. For April, Karaoke will be held on April 27 from 8 p.m. until midnight. Jan the Man and Cowboy Joe will play on Friday, April 20 from 7-11 p.m.

James E. Ryan Post 322

James E. Ryan Post 322 in West Alexandria holds Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Senior Fun Day is held every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Camden Post 1577

Camden Post 1577 Auxiliary meetings are the first Tuesday each month, at 7 p.m. Men’s meeting is the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

American Legion Post 215

American Legion Post 215, 1000 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, holds regular members’ meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Lunches available to the public Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with free delivery. Call 937-456-5767. Chicken fry first Friday every month 6-8 p.m. $10. Public welcome. Marinated pork chop dinner is the second Friday every month, 6-8 p.m., $10. Public welcome. Fish dinners every third Friday, 6-8 p.m., $9, public welcome. Check them out on Facebook. Hall available for rentals to general public with seating capacity of 138. Call 456-5767 for details and reservations.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care”. Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses’ currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.