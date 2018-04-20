PC Jail information released

EATON — The February Jail Report was released during the Preble County Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, April 2. According to the report, for the month of February, the PC Sheriff’s Office booked 24 females into the jail — 10 less than January. In February of 2017, the office booked 31 females.

For the 2017-2018 year-to-date comparison, from the same period in 2017 the department booked 57 females, compared to 58 in 2018.

Of female inmates housed in Preble County, for the month of February: the lowest population occurred on Feb. 15 with eight females; the highest population occurred on Feb. 12 with 14 females; there were seven females housed in Mercer and Wayne Counties at various times;the county was billed for a total of 139 bed days ($5,695), and average females house for February was 11 — which is one over the county’s rated capacity.

Commissioner Rodney Creech asked, “Is this just for females or is there information on males?”

Commission Clerk Connie Crowell responded, there was also information on males further back in the report. For February, there were 84 male admissions. No males are being housed out of county.

In other business on April 2:

Commissioners noted receipt of a bid recommendation from Kyle Cross and awarded the bid as recommended, with regard to the 2018 small paving bid. Cross recommended the bid be awarded to Wagner Paving, Inc. for the base bid of $72,500.

The commissioners approved a job posting for a Building and Grounds Maintenance Worker Three. Applications will be accepted until April 23.

In other news, the commissioners noted receipt of:

•A professional service agreement with Adams Painting for $47,686.

•A 32 month drop-off recycling program agreement with Rumpke of Ohio for $232,548.39.

•A Memorandum of Understanding for County Shared Services Group Seven Project for Job and Family Services.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner Chambers at the Preble County Courthouse, unless posted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH