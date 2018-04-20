Commissioners receive court order

EATON — During their meeting on Wednesday, April 4, Preble County Commissioners noted receipt of a court order from Judge Abruzzo, referencing purchase of equipment for Common Pleas Court.

Commission Clerk Connie Crowell explained, Common Pleas Court submitted a supplemental appropriation request, but Administrative Assistant Kim Keller needed additional information before preparing any documentation. Keller wrote to the office, letting them know they could move forward with the request, but asking for additional information.

The note read, “It was unclear from your letter and attachments what else you may be requesting. Are you requesting and authorizing an expenditure for a new server, which is what the attached quotes are for? Or are you requesting and authorizing an expenditure for a new server, and some one to do the installation? It is unclear, as there is only one proposal for the installation services. Please clarify and resubmit, so that we can prepare the correct documents for you.”

Commissioner Denise Robertson replied, “That sounds very pleasant. You needed clarification.”

“So, we asked them for information, but instead of providing it, they court ordered it?” Commissioner Rodney Creech asked.

“I don’t believe [Keller] heard anything else from the office and the next thing we heard was the court order, without any other communication,” Crowell said.

“We still don’t know if it’s the server or the server and installation,” Robertson said.

“Can we call them and have them come down?” Creech asked. “I just think it’s wrong.”

Crowell said, “As soon as we get the court order, we process the requisition to a purchase order, because it is what was requested. It’s unfortunate.”

“I don’t understand why we couldn’t get an answer, but let’s process it,” Robertson said.

In other business:

•A zoning referendum was filed with Preble County Board of Elections. A case that was presented by Steve Pope on March 7 will be making an appearance on a future ballot. Following the zoning meeting, a petition received enough signatures from the community to be forwarded to Board of Elections for review. According to Crowell, this has not happened since 2006.

The commissioners must hold this referendum for 10 days, before preparing a resolution to place the issue on the ballot. Currently, Board of Elections staff is verifying the validity of the signatures.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH