Camden business day today

CAMDEN — The Village of Camden is hosting a Business Appreciation Day today, Saturday, April 21. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. downtown. Many different businesses will be present, including Antler Ridge Beekeeping, 4 J’s Pizza and Cafe, Camden Archives, Camden Library, and many more.

According to Bicentennial Committee member Debbie Mason, the Camden Business Day event is being sponsored by the Camden Bicentennial Planning Committee as a way of recognizing and thanking local businesses, introducing new or lesser-known businesses to the community, and encouraging people to shop local.

“Our motto is “Celebrating our Past and Building our Future” and promoting our business community is one of the best ways to do both. Camden has a rich history in dedicated entrepreneurs, hard-working and forward-thinking business men and women and successful, south-after businesses. That history continues today,” Mason said.

“We’ve received a great reaction from business owners and we are pleased to offer this opportunity for area residents to learn more about Camden’s many businesses. Those businesses participating will be offering specials, discounts, refreshments and/or door prizes that day plus lots of information about the products and services they offer. We are providing space in the park at the corner of Central and Lafayette Streets for businesses without a store front in town to set up and display.

“Another fun element of the day is that many of the businesses will also have on display historical information (photos, memorabilia, time lines) about their businesses and the old buildings in which they are located, and the Bicentennial Committee will have several displays in the Town Hall. The Camden Archives will be open in the Town Hall as well, so people can browse through even more Camden history,” Mason added.

She noted, information on the businesses have been put on a directory on the village’s website. That directory is a work in process, as the committee continues to identify businesses to include.

The Bicentennial Committee will have an information booth set up at the center of town (Central & Main) and will provide a map and listing of all the participating businesses, Bicentennial memorabilia, and other information about coming events.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

