Good folks come together — to make not-so-bad art

EATON — This year’s annual Bad Art Good Folks auction raised $50,512 for the Preble County Art Association.

According to Executive Director Vicky Fanberg, funds support PCAA programs to make art accessible and affordable. Through this event, the association is able to offer Youth for a Creative Community for free, allowing all kids to have access to an art class.

Other programs are made more affordable at just $10 a person for groups like Your Happy Place, L&M Products, and the Preble County Senior Center. Fanberg added, “Even our youth and adult class offerings are subsidized since registration fees mostly cover the instructor and supplies — there is not much left to cover the building and the staff that organizes the programs.”

Bad Art Good Folk asks local celebrities to dedicate one day each week to making an art piece that will eventually be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Each participant is under the guidance of an artist and part of a team. There were three art teams, each captained by a different artist.

Team Gail (Springer) consisted of Chris Day, Holly Steele, and Janet Sikora. Team Erin (Abney) consisted of Anna Fomin, Eric Beeghly, and Kenny Henning. Team Robert (Coveney) consisted of Karl Hofmann, Marty Votel, and Margie Benge.

Funds for each team were raised through $1 votes, both before and throughout the event. Of course, the majority of funds were raised through the auction itself. Tickets for the event cost $35. According to Fanberg, there were almost 200 in attendance.

Team Gail won by raising $15,875. Team Robert raised $15,388 and Team Erin raised $8,276. Karl Hofmann was the winner of the event and he raised $8,835 with the help of the 20 people he brought for support.

All the artists brought different perspectives to the pieces they created. From Eric Beeghly’s Starry Night- inspired take on the Preble County Courthouse, to Commissioner Chris Day’s recreation of the Preble County Seal, to hanging wine glasses and modelled hands holding the world — all the way to hand and dog-painted portraits.

All of these local celebrities started with little to no artistic training and made something deeply personal and touching.

Fanberg said, “It is true that this event raises a lot of funds for the PCAA, but we see even greater gains in visibility and friends we make. It is amazing the support the Preble County Art Association has received over the past few years from the community with their participation and attendance.

“Our goal has been to make art an integral part of Preble County and we are seeing that happen, not just by having art visible, but by bringing people together at this event and our Arts Night Out Series, community programs and classes.”

Event sponsors included: Opti-Vise IT, LCNB National Bank, Lawn Plus, RDA Group, Preble County Chiropractic, Simon Insurance Agency, MUHA Construction Inc., Lowman Heating and Air Conditioning, Kid Wednesday Productions, and TimkenSteel.

PCAA Board members include: Kyle Hamilton, Meko Boose, Cheri Simon, Darlena Weaver, Jean Bussell, Chad Creech, Polly Kronenberger, Eric Marit, and Kent Stonecash.

Fanberg added, “This event takes a huge amount of effort and enthusiasm from each of our nine participants, their instructors (Robert Coveney, Erin Abney, Gail Springer) as well as PCAA staff, volunteers, alumni and board members. A very special thanks to Cheri Simon, Jeremy Fanberg, Robert Coveney and Kelly McQueen who worked harder than anyone to make sure the event looked spectacular and to Tom Kinne and Miranda Schoen at the Bistro and Eagle’s Point for pulling together great food and service.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

