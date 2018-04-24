ECS BOE recognizes Monebrake

EATON — During a meeting on Monday, April 9, Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized Wade Monebrake for his second place finish at the OHSAA Division II State Wrestling Competition.

The board also recognized all winter athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season and commended them on their outstanding sportsmanship and representation of ECS. They further recognized the Competition Cheer Team for competing at the OASSA State Championships and the UCA Nationals. The team includes: Aleah Bates, Wyatt Cox, Kaitlyn Ford, Hannah Keller, Krystem Mikesell, Alyvia Myers, Hayley Newman, Madison Sarver, and Tayla Wilson.

The board discussed the district-owned property located at 302 Eaton Lewisburg Rd. in Eaton. Treasurer Rachel Tait explained, this property has been rented out in the past, but the tenant is leaving effective May 31. This allows for a possibility for a new lease, or using that space for Professional Development Training, which is currently done at the Wellness Center.

The property was bringing in $13,000 annually. Board President Lisa Noble suggested posting the property for rent, but also looking into the possibility of utilizing the space.

In other news:

•The board approved a Contracted Service Agreement with Butler County Educational Service Center to provide Tinker Tank Student Sessions during the week of May 14 through May 18, at the Eaton Middle School at a cost of $1,575. Cost to be paid through grant funds.

•The board approved a public service agreement with the City of Oxford Fire Department to provide Emergency Medic Services for two EMT/Medics, at a rate of $35 per hour, for graduation services at Miami University.

•The board approved an agreement with Child Nutrition Services, Inc. for the purpose of consulting services in the school food service program.

•The board accepted a monetary donation from JBC Prime Fitness, DBA Anytime Fitness, to the Bruce Elementary Principal’s Fund.

The next Eaton Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, May 14, at 6 p.m. in Hollingsworth-East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

