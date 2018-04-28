6-State Trooper Project focused on distracted driving enforcement

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement from Sunday, April 15 at 12:01 a.m. through Saturday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m.

This high-visibility enforcement effort included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police.

In Ohio, 1,513 reckless, careless driving citations and 34 texting/cell phone citations were issued.

“The work we do with our surrounding states shows dedication to ending the reckless behavior that is distracted driving,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “We will continue to join our partners to focus on these issues and make our roadways safer.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.