Housing panel set for May 3

EATON — Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation), along with the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board, Preble County Family and Children First Council and the YWCA Dayton-Preble County Office is hosting a panel discussion on affordable housing in Preble County on May 3 at 6 p.m. at the auditorium at Eagles Point.

Government officials from federal, state and local levels are invited to participate in the discussion, as well as local advocates and consumers. #OurHomesOurVoices, an initiative of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, is a National Housing Week of Action, May 1 -8, challenging advocates across the country to join together calling for greater investments in affordable housing and in our communities.

Preble County Ohio’s Consolidated Plan approved by the Commissioners finds that 42 percent of all renters in Preble County pay more than they can afford for housing. With an aging housing stock and a shortage of housing across the board at all income levels, it is that much harder to identify appropriate housing for those with lower paying jobs. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a family with a full-time employee making minimum wage could not afford Fair Market Rent for a two bedroom anywhere in the United States. Furthermore, a worker making Ohio’s minimum wage of $8.30 per hour would need to work 51 hours per week to afford a one bedroom and 67 hours per week to afford a two bedroom set at the Fair Market Rent rates for Preble County.

This combined with the lack of clean, safe, affordable housing in the area makes the mission to advocate for funding of all types a worthwhile and necessary goal. The panel discussion will be followed by a tour of the Eagle’s Point Development, a local affordable housing project which also includes a nonprofit Bistro, theater, and gymnasium. For more information, visit https://www.ourhomes-ourvoices.org.