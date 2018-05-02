Improvisational possibilities

OXFORD — Doug Hamilton (violin/guitar/voice) and Michael G. Ronstadt (cello/guitar/voice) present a fusion of classical repertoire and original songwriting on Sunday, May 6, at 7 p.m., as part of the Oxford Community Arts Center’s 10 SoCo Series.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Arts Center or online at: https://improvimp.bpt.me

Doug Hamilton, a classically trained violinist, spent many years touring the United States with country music artist Aaron Tippin and Barbara Mandrel. Doug is drawn to the improvisatory styles of folk, blues, and jazz. He has been called a “musical chameleon” and is quickly at home in most musical environments. Doug performs with the Richmond Symphony, the Dayton Philharmonic, and is the co-founder of The Wildwater Band and Wingwalkers.

An adept multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and composer, Michael G. Ronstadt has been captivating audiences throughout North America for nearly two decades. A master at his craft, Ronstadt traverses a mélange of musical styles that range from anywhere between folk, jazz, classical, Americana and the wildly ethereal. He lends his talents to a broad range of projects, including solo work and a variety of small ensembles, as well as larger bands.

Primarily known for his prowess as a cellist, Michael G. has contributed his cello to hundreds of recordings from accomplished artists around the world. These include such names as Craig Bickhardt, Ezra Vancil, Amber Norgaard, and Zoe Mulford. Throughout his tenure as an acclaimed musical artist in his own right, Ronstadt has also premiered several classical compositions on behalf of composers like Norway’s Bjørn Bolstad Skjelbred, as well as United States composers Conrad Kehn, Kenneth Stewart and Michael Ippolito.

Ronstadt has recorded over two dozen albums under his own name or in groups that he is a part of. These include collaborations with his brother, Petie Ronstadt, in the Ronstadt Brothers band. Also of note is Ohio’s Serenity Fisher & the Cardboard Hearts, as well as his work as one half of the Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt avant-folk duo.

This programming is made possible by the thousands of people, who give generously to the ArtsWave Community Campaign, and by the Ohio Arts Council.

The Oxford Community Arts Center is located at 10 South College Avenue, in Oxford. For additional information contact the Art Center at info@oxarts.org or 513-524-8506, or visit the website www.oxarts.org.