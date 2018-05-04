NT MVCTC FFA recognize student success

NEW PARIS — National Trail Miami Valley Career Technical Center FFA Chapter held its annual banquet on Saturday, April 21. The event gave students an opportunity to be recognized for their achievements over the year and allowed them to say goodbye to the seniors who will be graduating in May.

To start, Cheyenne Gillett sang the National Anthem and Test Plot donors were recognized with plaques donated by Andy and Melissa Rodefer. Test plot donors included: Kip and Sarah Denglinger and Brent Eyler of Buckeye Farmers AgriGold, Chad Kemp and Brad Ott of Pioneer Seed, Brandon Monebrake of Broadbeck Seeds, Andy and Tim Rodefer of Rodefer Farms, Donald Hays of Channel Seed, Lane Osswald of Stine Seed, Denver Norris of Harvestland Eldorado, Richard Pruitt for the use of the drone, and Kevin Studebaker and Bill and Carol Murphy of Beck’s Seed.

Officers recognized Brian McKnight as the chapter’s Honorary Degree Recipient.

Nathan Henning was recognized for completing the Diversified Agriculture Placement proficiency award. Henning is employed on Henning Farms by his parents Mike and Becky. He is responsible for assisting with the family’s cattle and grain farming operations. His award placed third in District and received a silver ranking. Henning’s proficiency award is sponsored by Brandon Monebrake of Brodbeck Seeds and this is his second year sponsoring.

Sydney Miller completed the equine proficiency placement award application. Miller is hired by several different stables to train their horses. She specializes in Icelandic horse training. She placed fourth on the district level and received a bronze rating. Miller’s proficiency award is sponsored by Tracy and Laura Kitchel for the first year.

Jeff Barnes, Chuck Hart, John Kimball, Amy Lipps, Jeremy Lipps, Annie Montgomery, Heather Norton, Jamie Phillips, Derek Vonderhaar, Chad Ward, and Mindy Ward, were recognized as coaches for the Career Development Teams.

This year, NT MVCTC FFA’s Urban Soil Judging team participated at the Preble County contest and continued to District Five. Donating the awards for the Urban Soils team are David and Tonya Lee. Team members included: Mark Armstrong, Owen Cook, Kyndra Deardorff, Mika Hall, Devon Kerns, Destiny Moore, Mandy Roberts, Jakob Watson, Brendon Baldwin, Cameron Harrison, Troy Hughes, Daytona Hunter, Melanie Mackie, Kacy Osswald, Stella Richardson, Joey Springer, and Colton Toms.

The rural soil judging team participated at the Preble County contest and competed at the district level. Donating the awards is Brent Eyler. Team members were: Daytona Hunter, Rachael Kimball, Paige Kowarsch, Abbey Rodefer, Macel Stowers, and Adam Warren.

For the fourth consecutive year, FFA members competed in a chapter wide job interview contest where members were interviewed by community members. The winner in each grade level moved onto the district contest. The job interview awards were donated by Lon and Kay Swihart.

The following members competed at the district level Job interview contest: Freshman Caleb Miller, Sophomore Katelyn Deardorff, Junior Macel Stowers, Senior Erika Gallaher, and first year upper classmen Chloe – Olivia Taylor.

In the Ag Sales contest, members have to sell an Ag Product to the judge and complete an interactive sales practicum. This award was donated by Ron Wesler for the 14th year. The Ag Sales is coached by Amy Lipps. The team consisted of Mark Armstrong, Erika Gallaher, Abbey Rodefer, and Alyssa Zdobinski.

The wildlife team is responsible for dentify several animals and plants. This award was donated by Robert Fisher for the fourth year. The team consisted of Dawson Dupont, Cheyenne Gillett, Derek Nugent, and Maverick Peck.

The meats team must identify 40 different retail cuts and place carcass classes. The team is coached by John Kimball. The award is donated by Floyd Geeding of Geeding Family Limited Partnership. They have been donating to the banquet for 44 years. The team members consisted of Ricky Cole, Daytona Hunter, Zack Horn, Wyatt McKee, Dallas Smith, and Clay Stiner.

The Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team competed at the sub-district, district, and state contest, ending with a gold rating at each event and placing third in the State Level and bringing home a blue banner. Donating the awards for Advanced Parliamentary Procedure is the National Trail FFA Alumni. Team members were: Mark Armstrong, Trena Caldwell, Ricky Cole, Taylor Davis, Erika Gallaher, Gracie Jones, Rachael Kimball, Hunter Lee, Abbey Rodefer, and Macel Stowers.

The Novice Parliamentary Procedure team competed in the sub-district and district contests receiving a gold rating at both contests. These awards are donated by Ashley Caldwell for the seventh year. The team members were: Zoe Creager, McKenzy DeBoo, Emma DeCan, Lillly Jean Evans, Paige Kowarsch (Kvasch), Jesse Norton, Sara Norton, Rebeca Simpson, and Clay Stiner.

According to FFA advisors, public speaking is a skill one will always need in life and FFA members have the perfect opportunity to prepare themselves for their future through our public speaking events. The awards for Creed speaking are donated by Lloyd and Loretta Lee. This year’s Creed speakers were Jesse Norton and Kacy Osswald.

In the Beginning Prepared Contest, FFA members write a five to seven minute speech over an agricultural topic. The award for Beginning Prepared speaking is donated by Dennis Curtin for the 31st year. The NT beginning prepared speaker was Mark Armstrong.

The award for Advanced Prepared speaking is donated by Bob and Vickie Crull. The Advanced speaker was Macel Stowers.

In the Extemporaneous contest, FFA members pick a topic out of a hat and have 30 minutes to prepare a speech. Jeff and Jackie Barnes donated the award for Extemporaneous speaking for the 14th year. The extemporaneous speaker was Erika Gallaher.

The general livestock team evaluates cattle, sheep, goats and swine. The team placed first at the Marysville Invitational with Dawson Ward placing second out of of 662 individuals. The team also placed 27th at the State Contest with Abbey Rodefer placing 26th out of 978 individuals. Awards for the Chapter Livestock Judging team are donated by RC Showcattle for the 21st year. The general livestock team was coached by Chad and Mindy Ward. We did have several junior high students who started their general livestock career prior to be enrolled in our Ag Program and participated in all of our practices and attended the invitational contests.

This year’s team members included: Katie Buehner, Owen Cook, Kole Glander, Nathan Henning, Hunter Miller, Abbey Rodefer, Miranda Snowden, Macel Stowers, Dawson Ward, and Andrew Willett.

The equine management team must evaluate classes of horses, identify tack, and grade hay. The team placed third at the state pre-liminary contest and will be competing for a banner on April 27th. Awards for the Equine are donated by Kerry and Rhonda Unger for the 44th year. This years team is coached by Annie Montgomery, Chad and Mindy Ward. The team members included: Peyton Cole, Haley Koehl, Holly Lawson, Mariah Lay, Kelsey Matheny, Sydney Miller, and Kassie Walter.

In Tractor Trouble Shooting, members are challenged to fix a tractor within ten minutes. The team placed fourth at the District Contest and received a gold rating. Awards for the Tractor Trouble Shooting team are being donated by Tim Caldwell. This year’s coaches included Chuck Hart and Derek Vonderhaar.

The team members were Dawson Daum and Nathan Henning. Alternatives were Ricky Cole, Troy Hughes, Michael Lewis, and Wyatt McKee.

In the Outdoor Power CDE members rotate through various stations dealing with small engines. The team is coached by Chuck Hart and he also donated the awards for the 24th year. Team members consisted of Mark Armstrong, Ricky Cole, and Conner Phillips. Alternates included Troy Hughes and Wyatt McKee.

In Ag Mechanics, students must demonstrate several skills including welding, reading a micrometer and identifying fluids. This years team was coached by Chuck Hart. The award for Ag Mechanics is donated by Wysong Gravel Company and Shaffer-Smith Equipment. The team consisted of Ricky Cole, Dawson Daum, and Conner Phillips. Alternatives consisted of Mark Armstrong and Michael Lewis.

In Ag Communications the team must write a media plan, present the media plan to a panel of judges and develop a variety of writings from a press conference related to the newest technologies in agriculture. This was the first year for the NT MVCTC FFA Chapter to have an Ag Communications team. The team was coached by Heather Norton. The awards are donated by Mike and Shari Kosier for the first year.

The team members consisted of Makenna Jones, Kelsey Matheny, Sara Norton, and Abbey Rodefer.

The highest Degree the State FFA Association can award FFA members is the State FFA Degree. This is an elite group of FFA members in Ohio with only three percent receiving their State Degree. This award is donated by Kenton and Marilyn Eyler for the 23rd year.

The following members will receive their state degrees in May at Ohio FFA State Convention: Nathan Henning, Rachael Kimball, Mariah Lay, Hunter Miller, Sydney Miller, Macel Stowers, Dawson Ward, and Andrew Willett.

The highest Degree a FFA member can receive is their American Degree. In fact, less than half of one percent of members will receive their degree. The American Degree Awards are sponsored by Jim and Joyce McKee. Weston Haws will receive his American Degree in October at the National FFA Convention.

At the State Convention in May our Chapter will be represented in the FFA Talent Show. Sammy Hawkins will be competing against FFA members from across the state. Sammy will also be providing entertainment throughout the convention sessions. Sammy’s award is sponsored by LaOnna Gillett.

The Agri-Science Fair is a science research project involving an agricultural related topic. Members will present these projects at the Ohio State FFA Convention in May. Members projects will be evaluated and placed according to their knowledge on their chosen topic and ability to conduct extensive research. Our agriscience fair award is donated by Apple Farm Service for the first year and it is awarded to Cheyenne Gillett.

FFA Basketball has been going on at National Trail for over 30 years. NT teams have done an outstanding job representing their chapter in both quality of performance and sportsmanship. Teams competed in the Twin Valley South, Preble Shawnee, and the National Trail Alumni Invitational Tournaments. FFA Basketball Awards are donated by Midway Restaurant.

In memory of Gaylon and Terry L. Hundley Memorial Scholarship, Monroe High School’s class of 1965, a $50 scholarship is available to attend one FFA Leadership Event. The recipient must show a strong desire to better themselves as a young leader, agriculturalist, and human being. The Memorial Scholarship this year was awarded to Lilly Jean Evans. This award is made possible through Shirley Hundley.

The chapter awarded a $50 Memorial Scholarship to the 2019 Ohio FFA State Convention in honor of the long time Harvest Land Coop Manager and a great friend and supporter of the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter Mr. Steve Ott. The Steve Ott Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Wyatt McKee and made possible through Jeany Ott.

The star awards are presented each year to members, based on their FFA involvement, grades and school attendance. The Star Greenhand Award is donated by David and Deniece Harris for the 46th year. The 2018 Star Greenhand is Sara Norton. The Star Chapter member award is donated by Brian and Amy Weaver for the 14th year. The 2018 Star Chapter member is Abbey Rodefer.

The Star Junior Award is donated by Paul and Marsha Farno. The 2018 Star Junior Award winner is Rachael Kimball. The Star Senior Award recipient is donated by Ken and Denise Rodefer. The 2018 Star Senior Award winner is Erika Gallaher.

Class scholarship pins are given to the class member carrying the highest GPA. Scholarship pins have been donated by Jack and Jean Kitchel. Recipients of the class scholarship pins are: Freshman Jaidyn Tout, Sophomores Abi Rodefer, Mark Armstrong, Makenna Jones, Junior Paige Rike, and Senior Erika Gallaher.

Student Advisor Dawson Ward let the room in saying farewell to the NT MVCTC FFA Seniors.

“[We] congratulate them on completing their journeys as National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter members. Those seniors who have completed our program and maintained a 2.25 GPA from their junior and seniors years will receive a $3,000 scholarship to use at Sinclair Community College if they desire,” he said.

Both advisors recognized the leadership team by presenting them with plaques in honor of their service. The Treasurer’s plaque is donated by Paul and Lisa Wesler. This year it is being presented to Rachael Kimball. The Sentinel’s plaque is donated by Dwight Riegel for 23rd year. This year it is being presented to Hunter Miller.

The Reporter’s plaque is donated by Eric and Carmen Kennel for the 23rd year. This year it is being presented to Nathan Henning. The Secretary plaque is donated by Judy Brown. This year is being presented to Sydney Miller. The Student Advisor’s plaque is donated by Doug and Mary Ann Fark. This year it is being presented to Dawson Ward.

Vice President plaque is donated by Randy and Brenda Schaar for the 24th year. This year it is being presented to Macel Stowers. President’s plaque is donated by Gaston Brown for the 24th year. This year it is being presented to Erika Gallaher, who gave her retiring address as the 2017-2018 National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter President.

She also received a $500 scholarship from the NT FFA Alumni.

The 2018-2019 NT MVCTC FFA Leadership Team was announced before the closing ceremony. The Leadership Team is now: Sentinel Hunter Miller, Reporter Cheyenne Gillett, Secretary Trena Caldwell, Treasurer Abbey Rodefer, Student Advisor Ricky Cole, Vice President Macel Stowers, and President Rachael Kimball.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

