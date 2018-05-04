County recognizing Tourism Week

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau is proudly supporting the 35th annual National Travel and Tourism Week (May 6-12) which unites communities across the country to celebrate what travel means to American jobs, economic growth and personal well-being.

“Travel supports one in nine American jobs, including lodging, retails sales and more right here in Preble County,” said Stephanie Garrett, President of the PCCVB Board. “This week, we are celebrating what travel means to our community — since the first tour of our famous collection of covered bridges to the present day. We’re calling on everyone — from elected officials to local residents — to join us in saluting this important industry, and to support travel-friendly legislation for our local, state and national economies.”

The theme of this year’s NTTW, “Travel Then and Now,” highlights the travel industry’s history of economic impact in every corner of America, and its long-standing tradition of welcoming travelers from near and far. Across Ohio, travel employs a prosperous and diverse workforce, from airline and hotel employees to restaurant, attraction and retail workers, and supports related sectors such as construction, manufacturing and finance. Some of the numbers:

• Travel is a $2.4 trillion industry in the U.S.

• These visitors support 15.6 million American jobs — roughly 8.8 million direct travel jobs, and 6.8 million indirect and induced jobs.

• Travel-related spending generated $75.6 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues in 2017.

“I am fortunate to have worked in Preble County for many years and I know travel has helped us locally, because of the countless businesses and jobs supported by our visitors. That’s why I’m proud to support travel this week and every day,” Leslie Collins, Executive Director of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce said. “People from across the country – and sometimes the world – do visit Preble County for tours of the covered bridges, to attend events like the Pork Festival, Preble County Fair, and our countless local festivals, or simply to shop for an antique or item at the numerous specialty shops in the area. It makes a difference and the CVB board has made it our mission to promote Preble County and help increase the impact these visitors make on our local economy.”

In addition to its benefits for the local economy, travel can also have a positive effect on personal well-being for residents and visitors of Preble County. Numerous research studies have confirmed the positive health effects of travel and time off, from reducing the risk of heart disease to decreasing depression. Using time off to travel with family is good for everyone, especially our children — kids who travel with their families are more likely to attend college and earn more as adults.

“Many aspects of the U.S. travel experience may have changed over the years, but one thing hasn’t: our industry’s enduring ethos of welcoming travelers from near and far,” said Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, the umbrella organization representing the U.S. travel industry. “Whether we’re talking about 1968 or 2018, welcoming visitors allows our industry to create travel jobs that have been a gateway to the middle class for millions — and they’re completely non-exportable, no matter how much the global economy changes. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we’re saluting travel’s long history as an economic engine in our country.”

“Preble County’s theme for the week — “Our Home. Your Getaway” — recognizes the area’s rich historic and recreational resources, and invites non-Preble Countians to enjoy our scenic covered bridges, visit our historical societies and festivals, and camp and fish at parks like Hueston Woods State Park — and while here, shop our stores, check out our farmers’ markets and dine at local establishments,” Collins said.

As reminders of National Travel & Tourism Week, the CVB has banners which will hang across Main and Barron Streets (U.S. 127 and U.S. 35) to honor the week and invite both residents and non-residents to enjoy what Preble County has to offer.

The Preble County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau annually promotes Preble County with exhibits at the Preble County Business Expo, at the AAA Great Vacations Expo in Columbus, at the Preble County Pork Festival and more. The PCCVB also produces and distributes brochures dedicated to the county’s covered bridges and sponsors the annual production of the This is Preble County Visitors’ Guide which is distributed at rest stops across Ohio, at the Ohio State Fair, at local events, and more.

For additional information about the Preble County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, visit www.preblecountypassport.com.

