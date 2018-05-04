Trail student 43rd District art winner

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jeff Rezabek last week announced Dylan Claude as the 43rd House District winner of the 2018 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition.

Claude is in 12th grade and is taught by Diane Alexander at National Trail High School.

“We are very excited to congratulate Dylan on this outstanding achievement,” Rezabek said. “He is extremely talented and I would like to wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

The exhibition is open to the public at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in the lower level Statehouse connector through the end of this year.

The Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Arts Council, and Ohio Art Education Association joined together for the third annual student exhibition, which showcases high school artwork from all 99 Ohio House districts. The exhibition recognizes the talents, creativity, and innovation of students who receive high quality arts education instruction as part of their academic experience in school and represents art by some of Ohio’s finest high school artists.

The Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Arts Council, and Ohio Art Education Association joined together for the third annual student exhibition. Dylan Claude, a National Trail student, was named winner for the 43rd District. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_43.jpg The Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Arts Council, and Ohio Art Education Association joined together for the third annual student exhibition. Dylan Claude, a National Trail student, was named winner for the 43rd District.