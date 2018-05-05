Wage survey under way

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce announced last week the West-Central Ohio Chambers’ 2018 Wage , Salary and Benefits Survey was officially released Tuesday, May 1.

If an organization has completed the online survey in the past, the person on record who last participated for the business or organization should have received an e-mail with a link to the survey on Monday, April 30. This link will allow them to retrieve the previous data so they may complete the survey in a fraction of the time by just updating any changes.

Any business which has not completed the online survey before, should visit www.ChamberWageSurvey.com, to participate in this great opportunity, according to Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins.

“This survey is a comprehensive snapshot of what businesses and organizations are offering their employees in the region. By participating this year, you will receive a copy of the results for free, which not only includes general results from all the participants, but also a breakdown based on individual industry types,” Collins said. “This may include manufacturing, non-profit/public sector, retail, agriculture, service, medical, and construction. Copies of the survey will also be available for purchase for those who choose not to participate.”

The deadline to compete the survey is June 28. Results should be available on or before Sept. 1.

“The survey is open to all organization in the West-Central Ohio region regardless of being a chamber member or not,” Collins added.

All company information remains confidential. This survey is fully compliant with the Antitrust Safety Zone statements issued by the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

Contact the Chamber Survey Support Line at 937-332-3985, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, for technical assistance with the survey.