CASA volunteers recognized

DAYTON — On April 20, Preble County CASA volunteers Holly Jacobs and Joyce Tuthill, along with Preble County’s CASA Director Mary Warrick and Preble County Juvenile Judge Jenifer K. Overmyer, attended the annual CASA Day in Ohio, celebrating those who advocate on behalf of children who are abused and neglected.

The event held at the Old Court House in Dayton recognized volunteers for their service and declared April 20, as CASA Day in Ohio. Speakers included Montgomery County Juvenile Judge Anthony Capizzi, Montgomery County Juvenile Administrative Judge Nick Kuntz, Ohio CASA/GAL Association Rising Star Volunteer of the Year from Miami County Doug Page, Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Representative Fred Strahorn and mother Helen Thompson who was reunified with her daughter with the help of Montgomery County CASA after removal of her daughter following a family tragedy.

Other public officials, including Representative Jeffery Rezabek who represents Preble County as a part of Ohio House District 43, were in attendance.

CASA volunteers are community members who advocate for children in Juvenile Court typically after the children have been removed from the care of their parents following involvement by Children Services. As officers of the Court, the volunteers ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and their best interests are considered.

