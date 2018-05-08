Local DAR recognize students

EATON — Commodore Preble Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship program in Preble County. Three Preble County high schools participated in the 2017-2018 DAR Good Citizens Program by designating a senior who demonstrates the good citizen qualities promoted by DAR. All three seniors elected to participate in the essay portion of the contest.

Good Citizens representatives from area high schools included Katelyn Niehaus from Eaton High School, Erika Gallaher from National Trail High School, and Chyann Kendel from Twin Valley South High School.

Niehaus was the essay contest winner, and her essay moved up to the district level of competition. She was recognized for her achievement at a Good Citizens recognition ceremony held at the Preble County District Library, Eaton Branch, on Saturday, April 21.

“I was nominated for this award and agreed to write the essay to be eligible for the county competition. I had two hours (I believe) to complete the essay. The question was: how has America advanced the cause of freedom?” Niehaus said.

“I really enjoyed writing this thought-provoking essay, and was honored to hear that I had been chosen as the county winner, with the prize being a scholarship of $200. I was recognized at the DAR meeting on April 21st, along with the other county participants. I was able to share my essay at this meeting and meet the DAR members. It was a wonderful opportunity that I am grateful to have experienced. I did not get chosen to move on to the state level.”

Erika Gallaher was also recognized during the ceremony. Kendel was unable to attend Saturday’s recognition ceremony because she was attending Accepted Students Day at Wilmington College where she was awarded the Presidential Scholarship.

DAR is a non-political women’s service organization whose mission is historic preservation, education, and patriotism. The Good Citizens program, created in 1934, recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.

Commodore Preble Chapter DAR congratulates all senior representatives in the Good Citizens Program and wishes them success in achieving their educational and personal goals.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler

