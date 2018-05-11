Massa awarded Preble County Chamber Scholarship

NEW PARIS – National Trail senior Michelle Massa was recently selected as the recipient of the 2018 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.

Massa was recognized during the National Trail High School annual awards assembly, held at the school Tuesday, May 8. Massa, who plans to study computer engineering after high school, was selected from a pool of over 50 candidates from the five Preble County high schools.

In school, Massa is active in FCCLA, NT Drama Club, NT Students Working for the Advancement of Technology, Creative Writing Club, Honor Society, Student Council, Renaissance Club and Foreign Language Club. She has also participated in track and golf and is an active volunteer for many organizations.

Outside school, she participates in amateur radio events, is a USAF Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol (Ohio Wing) volunteer and more. Massa has remained on the National Trail Superintendent’s Honor Roll throughout her high school career and has received numerous academic and extracurricular awards. She has been recognized for her service in the Civil Air Patrol and has her Amateur Radio Technician’s License, which she earned when she was 10 years old. For her senior project, she is working toward her CompTIA A+ certification.

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship is a $1,000, 1-year award payable to the college or university of Massa’s choice, funded by the Annual Chamber Classic Golf Outing each year.

