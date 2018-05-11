Eaton council recognizes athlete

EATON — Eaton High School Junior Wade Monebrake was recognized during the Eaton Council meeting on Monday, April 16, for being the seventh EHS student to compete in the Annual High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Finals. Mayor Gary Wagner presented Monebrake with a proclamation of congratulations.

Marla Warner from Medflight attended the meeting to inform council that Eaton Fire & EMS will be receiving a Star of Life award. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services (EMFTS) and the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (Ohio ACEP) will join forces and host the 18th Annual EMS Star of Life Awards ceremony in observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week, May 20-26.

The ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 22, at 1 p.m., where Eaton Fire & EMS Division will be recognized for their outstanding work saving a woman’s life. Since the accident and with the help of the Eaton Division, the woman has recovered at home.

Medflight has featured the story on the back of their annual calendar.

Council approved a resolution authorizing an information request to the Preble County Auditor for the renewal of a tax to be levied in excess of the ten-mill limitation. The City of Eaton has a tax levy in the amount of eight-tenths of a mill for each one dollar of valuation, which provides for the operation of Mound Hill Cemetery. This levy will expire at the end of the 2018 tax year, payable in calendar year 2019, and needs to be renewed to continue the operation of Mound Hill Cemetery.

This resolution allows for a request to be submitted to the auditor to certify to the City of Eaton the total current tax valuation of the city and the dollar amount of revenue which will be generated for a five-year period of time by the renewal of this levy to appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Council also approved several resolutions to purchase vehicles, for both Public Works and Public Maintenance.

Public works will be purchasing a new 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD truck from Larkin Cobb Chevrolet (net purchase amount of $27,693.50), a new Kenworth T400 Series single axle cab and chassis with a life axle from Kenworth of Dayton (total purchase amount of $98,478), and a truck equipment package for the Kenworth cab and chassis from Henderson Truck Equipment Ohio (total purchase amount of $39,943).

Public Maintenance will be purchasing a new Kenworth T400 Series tandem cab and chassis from Kenworth of Dayton (total purchase amount of $103,878) and a truck equpment package for the Kenworth cab and chassis from Henderson Truck Equipment Ohio (total purchase amount of $89,240).

Council also approved three resolutions authorizing the sale of excess property. The Public Maintenance Division-Cemetery will be disposing of a 2005 Grasshopper mower at a minimum selling price of $2,500. The Public Maintenance Division will be disposing of a 2006 Chevrolet 3500HD one-ton dump truck at a minimum selling price of $12,000. The Public Works Division will be disposing of a 1992 Chevrolet Kodiak single axle dump truck at a minimum selling price of $2,000.

Eaton City Council will meet for their next regular session on Monday, May 21, at 6 p.m.

