New lawyer to serve Eaton

EATON — Bridget Nichole Woolum, of Eaton, has successfully completed the Ohio State Bar Examination, given in February. She was officially sworn in on May 7 in Columbus, and is a member of the Preble County Bar Association.

Woolum has been employed for the past 10 years by the Hubler Law Office in Eaton. She will be joining the firm of Hubler and Woolum Law, located at 201 S. Barron Street, Eaton, and will be specializing in the areas of estate planning, civil matters, probate, domestic relations, and criminal defense.

A native of Eaton, she graduated from Eaton High School in 2001. After receiving an Associate’s Degree from Sinclair Community College, she received her Bachelor of General Studies degree from Indiana University. She went on to receive her jurisdoctorate from Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University and graduated Cum Laude.

Bridget is married to James Woolum and the couple have a five-year-old daughter. She is the daughter of Douglas Rinehart and Donna Leopard.

