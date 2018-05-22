NT FFA wins state award

COLUMBUS — During State Convention, National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter was rated Gold in the State of Ohio. The chapter was also the state winner in the Strengthening Agriculture Division — a huge honor NT chapter members were not expecting.

According to the Ohio FFA Association, “The National Chapter Award program recognizes FFA chapters that successfully complete an annual Program of Activities (POA), which includes a series of activities designed to encourage its members to grow as individuals, to work as part of a team and to serve others. The POA is built around three major areas called divisions.

“Divisions focus on the types of activities a chapter conducts. The three divisions include: Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture. Recognition is available at the state and national levels.”

“Convention is something we do every year, and we take 30 kids. What we do is, we go to as many sessions as we can,” 2018-2019 Vice-President Macel Stowers said. “This year we went to all of them, because we won so many awards and have an excellent chapter this year. When you go to these sessions, you get called on stage for different things. At one of these sessions, we got called onstage for National Chapter,”

“We got called on stage for the Top 10 in Strengthening Agriculture and Growing Leaders. When won the National Chapter for Strengthening Agriculture.”

2018-2019 President Rachael Kimball added, “We started with our National Chapter application and that was a really extensive application. We stated the activities that were most successful in the 15 different committees within the three divisions. After that, we made it past the first round and it was announced that we were in the top 10 Chapters in the State of Ohio.

“We made power points for the two areas we were top 10 in and we presented them to a panel of judges, highlighting the events of the chapter, goals we set, and how we accomplished these goals.”

As for how they have strengthened agriculture, Stowers said, “We had three things that we put on the power point, which was our Test Plot, our Oinkers 101, and Operation Be a Member. All three of those programs strengthen agriculture the best.”

“Operation Become a Member strengthened ag, because we pulled in eighth graders and got them interested in agriculture,” she added. “Oinkers 101 was at the Pork Festival, that is when we did education in Bruner’s Barn and got people interested in the swine industry. If you haven’t heard of Test Plot, you haven’t heard of National Trail. We are very well known for our Test Plot. We have been planting that and we use 10 different kinds of seeds.”

The chapter worked hard on their presentation, but did not think they would actually win.

“We were so excited, a little blindsided, but we knew we could do it,” Stowers said. “This wouldn’t be possible without our members, not just our officer team or advisors. It is everybody as a whole. Without those activities happening, we would never have those things done.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

