TVS FFA says farewell to seniors

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA prepared to say farewell to its 10 graduating seniors during an awards banquet on Saturday, May 19. The night was dedicated to recognizing the achievements of all the chapter members and honoring those who contribute to the chapter’s success.

The West Alexandria Chapter of the Future Farmers of America was chartered in 1952 with Tom Gilbert elected as the first chapter president.

In 1964, consolidation occurred merging the West Alexandria FFA Chapter with the Lanier FFA Chapter, creating the Twin Valley Sourth Chapter of the FFA. Keither Rogers and Ray Stemen were the chapter advisors. From 1965 to 1978 Larry Ramsey served as advisor along with Keither Rogers. Lisa Clevenger replaced Larry Ramsey in 1978.

Keither Rogers retired in 1980 and was replaced by Greg Arnett for one year. In 2008, Lisa Clevenger retired and was replaced by Anna Smith. In 2014, Alison Derringer replaced Anna Smith.

The Twin Valley South FFA Chapter had 15 members receive the American Degree, while 59 members have received their state degree.

Four members have held offices in the Ohio FFA Association. The chapter has had two State Presidents, three Vice-Presidents, and one State Treasurer.

Ron Friend served as Sectional Vice-President in 1966-1967. He served the following year as State President. Gene Tapalman served as Sectional Vice-President in 1969-1970. He served the following year as State President. He also received the South West Sectional Star Farmer Award. Brooks Duffle was elected in 1984-1985 to serve as State Treasurer. Kevin Mears served as State District Five Vice President in 1990-1991.

During the banquet, 11 students were recognized with the Community Service Award for volunteering 20 hours or more in the community during the 2017-18 school year.

Eight students were recognized for the Good Record Keeping Award. Six earned a blue badge and two earned a Gold Badge. Students earning the Blue Badge must be in the top 25 percent of all students in the Nation on AET. Students earning the Gold Badge are in the top 5 percent in the nation for record keeping

Haley Back, Gabrielle Cooper, Kaitlynn Crow, Kinsey Crowe, Madison Johnson, and Lauren Todd were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at Ohio FFA Convention on May 4.

Madison Back and Hayley Flory were recognized for qualifying to receive their American FFA Degree this October at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Fundraising awards were distributed to: Cheyenne Baker for First Place Fruit Sales ($3,086 in sales), Derek and Kaitlynn Crow for Second Place Fruit Sales ($1,719 in sales), Chyann Kendel for Third Place Fruit Sales ($1,442 in sales), Jordan Glander for First Place Strawberry Sales ($724 in sales), Kaleb Cornett for Second Place Strawberry Sales ($446), and Benjamin Bitner for Second Place Strawberry Sales ($446 in slaes.)

The following students received scholarship awards: Ag, Food & Natural Resources — Benjamin Bitner (3.85 GPA), Plant & Animal Science — Chyann Kendel (4.0 GPA), Mechanical Principles — Kinsey Crowe (3.79 GPA), Ag Capstone — Chyann Kendel (4.0 GPA).

Students receiving the Sinclair Community College Scholarship included Beau Ashley, Courtney Clayton, Kaitlynn Crow, Shelby Denlinger, Allie Hamilton, Maddie Johnson, Chyann Kendel, Nick Stacy, and Tommy Schleiger.

The following students received the Twin Valley South FFA Alumni & Supporters Scholarship: Kaitlynn Crow, Maddie Johnson, and Chyann Kendel.

Chyann Kendel received Star in Agribusiness, Kaitlynn Crow received Star in Ag Placement, Allie Hamilton received Star Farmer, Benjamin Bitner received Star Greenhand, Kallen Pitz received Star Chapter, Lauren Todd received Star Junior, and Chyann Kendel received Star Senior (Dekalb Award).

Clint Bartlett received the Outstanding Teacher Award.

Three community members were awarded with an Honorary FFA Degree, including: Jamie Beneke, Bob Fischer, and Marcie Glander. Honorary membership is meant to honors those who have dedicated time and service to the FFA Chapter.

2018 banquet sponsors included:

•Silver Sponsors Richard and Jean Campbell, Kee Printing, John O’Diam Family, Ryan Phelps and Family, and Ruebush Family Farms.

•Gold Sponsors Rob and Jen Fischer Family, Ron and Nellda Friend, Laborer’s Local 1410, and Roger and Rebekah Voge-Voge Farms.

•FFA Blue Gold Sponsors Jimmy and Amber Kimball, Preble County Farm Bureau, and West Alexandria Lions Club.

Silent auction donors were: TVS members and families, Best Glass, Better Homes and Gardens/Big Hill Realty Marcie Glander, Brenda’s Primitives, Richard and Jean Campbell, Flanagan, Lieberman, Hoffman and Swaim Law Offices, Preble County Smokeout Committee, Rainbo-tique, and Amy Pemberton with Thirty One Gifts.

The graduating chapter seniors are: Beau Ashley, Courtney Clayton, Kaitlynn Crow, Shelby Denlinger, Allie Hamilton, Madison Johnson, Chyann Kendel, Nickolas Stacy, and William Schleiger.

“This is very bitter sweet for me, because these grads are the first I’ve seen through their senior year,” Derringer said. “They’ve been with me through a lot and they have been the best part of my career that I’ve had. I am really appreciative and thankful to them for all they’ve done throughout the past four years.”

The 2018-2019 FFA Officer Team is: President Lauren Todd, Vice-President Kallen Pitz, Secretary Cheyenne Baker, Treasurer Nathan Espey, Reporter Benjamin Bitner, and Sentinel Johnathan Hamilton.

Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA prepared to say farewell to its 10 graduating seniors during an awards banquet on Saturday, May 19. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA1.jpg Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA prepared to say farewell to its 10 graduating seniors during an awards banquet on Saturday, May 19. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA3.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA4.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA5.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA6.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA7.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA8.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA9.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA10.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA11.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA12.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_FFA13.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH