UW Golf Outing raises funds

EATON — The 14th annual United Way Golf Outing was held at the Eaton Country Club Friday, May 11.

This year’s event raised $6,300 for United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County Branch, according to UW Preble County Director Alexa Joyce.

“A total of 52 golfers came out and supported the local United Way through a fun day of golf,” Joyce said.

Winners at the outing included: First Place Team, Morning Round: Team Silfex; Scott Sims, Travis Gibbons, Kevin Herzog and Chris Foster.

Other winners:

First Place Team, Afternoon Round: Team Henny Penny; Steve Nester, Jason Renner, Ryan Eastridge and Jim Parks.

Women’s Longest Drive: Barb Rohl

Men’s Longest Drive: Josh Haynes

Closest to the pin winners: Bob Brower and Ryan Eastridge.

“The 2018 Golf Committee thanks all the men and women who participated, the team sponsors, the hole and cart sponsors and the raffle donors for making this event a great success,” Joyce added.

The United Way also thanks all of the donors and sponsors for their support, including: Ace Hardware, Bob Evans, Cassanos Pizza, David Biggs/State Farm Insurance, Dow Chemical, Eaton-Brooke Gould Memorial Library, Eaton Hometowne Furniture, Eaton Place, Essence of Wellness, First Impression Wear, Fiesta Charra, Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Heeter Insurance, Henny Penny, Hewitt Ross Dental, HIT Foundation, Hueston Woods Golf Course, Kramer & Kramer, Laborer’s International Union Local 1410, Larkin-Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC, Lawn Plus, Liberty Country Club, Neaton Auto Products, Opti-Vise IT, Parker Hannifin, Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Preble County Council on Aging, Preble County Chiropractic, Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board, Prodigy Salon and Spa, Remagen Food Service, Roselius Insurance, Silfex, Sherriff-Goslin Roofing, Timken Steel, Twin Valley Bank, United Way, US Bank, Wal-Mart, Wings Etc., Your Flower Shop, Wallace Heating and Air, and the YMCA.

The United Way 2018 Golf Outing Committee included: Co-Chairs Sean Maggard, Courtney Griffith, Amanda Kopf, Heather Morton, and Joyce.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

