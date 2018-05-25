Once Around Shop. Preble County Emergency Food Pantry to become new non-profit ‘The Common Good’

CENTERVILLE — Graceworks Lutheran Services announced last week the Eaton Once Around Shop and Preble County Emergency Food Pantry will become a new nonprofit organization named The Common Good of Preble County Inc.

Graceworks and the Eaton Ministerial Association collaborate on the Once Around Shop and Food Pantry. This successful partnership recently marked a 35-year anniversary.

No Graceworks jobs will be lost because of this transition.

Jennifer McCarty, current program manager of The Once Around Shop and Food Pantry will serve as the first executive director of The Common Good. A six-member board will help guide the direction of the organization. This board is comprised of five volunteers plus McCarty.

“I am so pleased to extend the original mission of Graceworks through The Common Good,” explained McCarty. “With The Common Good, we hope to address the unique needs facing Preble County residents. We strive to be good neighbors and hope to continue as a top resource for individuals locally.”

The purpose of The Common Good is to mobilize community resources to help Eaton and Preble County residents meet their essential needs.

In the year ahead, Eaton Ministerial Association will transition full responsibility for the Food Pantry to The Common Good and Graceworks will support the development of the operational structure that will enable The Common Good to achieve full independence in 2019.