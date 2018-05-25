TVS FFA wins state awards

COLUMBUS — The 90th Ohio FFA State Convention has drawn to a conclusion. As we take a look at the convention in review we are proud to honor those students who have transformed the future of agriculture and have earned exemplary awards.

Haley Back of the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter earned 2nd place in the State in the area of Agricultural Communications. The Agricultural Communications proficiency award includes programs in which a student is placed at a newspaper or other agricultural print facilities to obtain training and practical experience in writing and publicizing in preparation for a writing communications career. Programs may also be at radio and TV stations, fair media rooms, or other businesses requiring speaking skills and knowledge of agriculture. The student may also own and produce an agriculture related broadcast or show. This area also includes any use of or development of new technology aimed at communicating the story of agriculture.

Kaitlynn Crow of the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter was the earned 4th place in the state in the area of Equine Science Placement. Within this award student work for an employer providing experience in horse production, breeding, marketing, showing and other aspects of the equine industry. Programs may also include calf roping, barrel racing, rodeo, racing, training, riding lessons and therapeutic horseback riding if horses are not owned and/or managed by the member.

The Ohio FFA Foundation is proud to sponsor these proficiency awards.

The Ohio FFA Foundation is a cooperative effort among education, business and industry to support and inspire Ohio FFA members. For over 60 years, The Ohio FFA Foundation has been committed to providing opportunities for FFA members across the state. Supporting the Foundation is investing in tomorrow’s agricultural leaders.

Haley Back of the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter earned 2nd place in the state in the area of Agricultural Communications. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_HALEY.jpg Haley Back of the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter earned 2nd place in the state in the area of Agricultural Communications. Kaitlynn Crow of the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter earned 4th place in the state in the area of Equine Science Placement. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_KAITLYNN.jpg Kaitlynn Crow of the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter earned 4th place in the state in the area of Equine Science Placement.