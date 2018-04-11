Registrations accepted now for new event at 2018 fair

EATON — Calling all skid steer and track loader operators — it’s time to show those skills at the rodeo — the Skid Steer Rodeo, presented by Apple Farm Service.

Are you the best skid steer or track loader operator? Apple Farm Service will be at the Preble County Fair to find out.

Contestants will be timed as they finish a series of obstacles while operating a skid steer or track loader provided by Apple Farm Service. These obstacles might include tasks like scoring a soccer goal, stacking a handful of pallets, lifting a bucket of water without spilling, and other fun to watch obstacles! The operator with the fastest time will walk away as the best operator in the county. First prize will win $150, second prize is $100, and third prize is $50.

Come and watch as contestants show off their skills in front of the grandstand. Admission to watch the Apple Farm Service Skid Steer Rodeo is free. There is a $10 entry fee to compete as an operator. Competitors must be 18 years and older, and pass a short operator’s test before the competition.

The Skid Steer Rodeo, will be held on Monday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds grandstands.

Learn more, register, and view full contest rules at AppleFarmService.com/Rodeo. Only the first 30 registrations will be accepted.