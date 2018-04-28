Jackson Young Farmers elect officers

JACKSON TWP. — The Jackson Young Farmers 4-H club had a meeting at the Jackson Township Building on Sunday, April 8.

During the last meeting we had a getting-to-know-you game and also the 2018 officer election.

Officers elected included: President, Owen Baumann; Vice-President, Bailey Jerdon; Secretary, Allison Mowen and Olvia Baumann; Treasurer, Becca Mowen; Community Service, Anna Betcher; Environment, Kyla Mize; Health, Riley Haynes; Safety, Jenna Deaton; Reporter, Sarah Abner; Recreation, Dillon Jerdon.