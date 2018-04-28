Conservation Day Camp counselors, campers needed

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding its third annual Conservation Day Camp this summer from June 19-21.

The event will be held at the Preble County Historical Farm and is open to students in the county who are completing second through fifth grades. Three days of fun and outdoor exploration are planned, including activities such as archery, stream exploration, nature hikes, crafts, a service project at the historical farm, and learning about worm farming, forestry, and dairy farming.

Registration is $30 per camper, and includes a t-shirt, lunch each day, and all program materials.

Middle school, high school, and college students are needed to serve as counselors. Applications and information for both counselors and campers are available on our website at www.prebleswcd.org. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled, even if the deadlines have passed. Space may fill up, so those interested in attending are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Call the SWCD office at 456-5159 with questions.