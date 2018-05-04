Preble farm on Farm Tour Series

OHIO — The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) and its partners invite the public to stroll through organic fields, learn about pastured livestock production and forest farming, consider a career in farming, discover how to grow and prepare nutrient-dense food, learn how to scale up vegetable production and improve marketing strategies, or take advantage of other learning opportunities during the 2018 Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series.

The tour will include a stop in Preble County in August.

In addition to OEFFA’s 20 summer farm tours, workshops, and special events, five urban agriculture-focused farm tours, presented by Central State University Extension, will showcase ideas for how to farm in the city and address community food security.

“This series allows farmers and gardeners to share production know-how with each other, build connections among our farming community, and strengthen our food system,” said Eric Pawlowski, Sustainable Agriculture Educator at OEFFA. “It also helps the public learn how sustainably produced food is grown from farmers ready to share their knowledge.”

Tour guests can experience sustainable agriculture up close during these OEFFA farm tours:

Thursday, June 7: Cultivation and Weed Control in Organic Systems Field Day—University of Kentucky Horticulture Research Farm, Kentucky

Wednesday, June 13: Mechanical Weed Control Farm Tour—Venture Heritage Farm, Wayne Co.

Saturday, June 16: Poultry Processing Tour—King and Sons Poultry Services, Darke Co.

Sunday, July 22: Diversified Direct Marketing Farm Tour—Thistle Rock Farm, Indiana

Friday, Aug. 3: Organic Cash Grain Farm Tour—Kauffman Farms, Madison Co.

Saturday, Aug. 11: Transitional Orchard Farm Tour—Honey Blossom Orchard, Henry Co.

Tuesday, Aug. 14: Pastured Beef, Hay, and Grain Farm Tour—Mound View Farms, Adams Co.

Saturday, Aug.25: Pastured Beef and Conservation Easement Farm Tour—Marshy Meadows Farm, Ashtabula Co.

Thursday, Aug. 30: Organic Grain Trials and Transition Farm Tour—Sonlight Acres/Morning Sun Farm, Preble Co.

Saturday, Sept. 22: Native Medicinal Plant Conservation Forest Farming Tour—United Plant Savers Botanical Sanctuary, Meigs Co.

The public can tour urban agriculture projects during these Central State University Extension farm tours:

Saturday, July 7: Non-Profit Urban Educational Farm Tour—Project Aquastar at St. Stephens Community House, Franklin Co.

Saturday, July 21: Value-Added Urban Production Farm Tour—Hooper Farm, Cuyahoga Co.

Saturday, Aug. 18: Changing the Landscape of Urban Agriculture Tour—Urban Agriculture Alliance at Jackson Industries, Lucas Co.

Saturday, Aug. 25: Urban Farm Collective Farm Tour—Urban Earth Farms, Hamilton Co.

Sunday, Sept. 23: Regenerative, Year-Round Urban Market Farm Tour—Dayton Urban Grown Training Farm/Mission of Mary Farm, Montgomery Co.

Attendees can develop their production and marketing skills, explore a dream to farm, learn how to select farmland, and more during these OEFFA workshops:

Saturday, June 23: Listening to the Land: Tools and Strategies for Land Assessment Workshop—Agraria, Greene Co.

Sunday, July 22: Growing and Preparing Nutrient-Dense Food for Better Health and Resilient Communities Workshop—Wyatt Run Farm and Ecology Center, Athens Co.

Sunday, Aug. 5: Farm Vision Workshop—OEFFA, Franklin Co.

Saturdays, Oct. 13-Feb. 2: Heartland Farm Beginnings® Training Course—OEFFA, Franklin Co.

Friday, Nov. 30-Saturday, De. 1: Scale Your Farm Production and Marketing Strategies So You Can Grow Profits Workshop—Mustard Seed Market & Cafe at Highland Square, Summit Co.

Other opportunities include these OEFFA member open houses and special events:

Saturday, June 9: Snowville Creamery Open House, Meigs Co.

Sunday, July 15: Foraged & Sown Open House, Franklin Co.

Sunday, Aug. 19: 4th Annual Dinner Celebration at Maplestar Farm—Maplestar Farm, Geauga Co.

Sunday, Sept. 9: Carriage House Farm Open House, Hamilton Co.

Saturday, Oct. 27: Pastured Providence Farmstead Open House, Ross Co.

“OEFFA has offered annual farm tours for nearly four decades; farmers sharing knowledge with other farmers has always been at the core of our work. This series provides unique on-farm opportunities for growers, educators, and conscientious eaters to learn about sustainable agriculture and local foods from growers and producers with years of practical experience,” Pawlowski said.

This series, which features 31 total events, is also promoted in cooperation with the Clintonville Farmers’ Market and the Michigan Organic Food and Farm Alliance, who are sponsoring additional tours.

All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise indicated.