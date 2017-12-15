Services, activities for area veterans

Camden Post 1577

Camden Post 1577 Auxiliary meetings are the first Tuesday each month, at 7 p.m. Men’s meeting is the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

James E. Ryan Post 322

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing. Ladies Night Euchre is played every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, located at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Rock the Jukebox will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 from 7-11:30 p.m. The Post will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Dance on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Single tickets are $15, with couple tickets priced at $20. Tickets on sale at Canteen or at the door.

American Legion Post 215

American Legion Post 215, 1000 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, holds regular members’ meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Lunches available to the public Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with free delivery. Call 937-456-5767. Chicken fry first Friday every month 6-8 p.m. $10. Public welcome. Marinated pork chop dinner is the second Friday every month, 6-8 p.m., $9. Public welcome. Fish dinners every third Friday, 6-8 p.m., $9, public welcome. Check them out on Facebook. Hall available for rentals to general public with seating capacity of 138. Call 456-5767 for details and reservations.

Eaton Post 8066

Eaton Post 8066, 401 W. Lexington Rd., plays Euchre every Tuesday at 7 p.m., band plays ever Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., and PCPL open kitchen every Thursday. On Fridays, the post hosts a special event. Officers Jan & Joe will perform Friday, Dec. 15, karaoke will be held on Friday, Dec. 22, and bar games will be held on Friday, Dec. 29. The Auxiliary Post will also be holding a New Years Eve Party on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care”. Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses’ currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.