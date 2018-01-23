BWC to announce new wellness program during Chamber breakfast

When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7:45 a.m.

COLUMBUS — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce will host the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Wednesday, Jan. 24, to announce a new free, workplace wellness program.

This first Preble County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Briefing of 2018 is one not to miss, with three topics to help area businesses and individuals kick off the new year with the benefits of being healthy:

•The Better You, Better Ohio! program sponsored by BWC and powered by ActiveHealth™ Management.

The program targets Ohioans who are at greater risk for on-the-job injuries and work for businesses with 50 or fewer employees that do not already have workplace wellness programs.

Enrollees will have access to:

A health screening and a health assessment;

A robust member health site,

Digital coaching and other resources to help workers take charge of their health.

•Reid Eaton Family & Specialty Care’s Kim Reffitt will be on hand to share information regarding staying healthy, and the services at Eaton Family & Specialty Care.

•Matt Appenzeller, Executive Director of the Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance, will share information regarding the SOCA Benefit Plan which can help provide group health insurance for small businesses with 2-50 employees.

Breakfast is sponsored by Lawn Plus/1808 Cafe and The Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance.

