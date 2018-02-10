Student notes

UD Fall 2017 Dean’s List
DAYTON — The following local students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester:
Kevin Devilbiss of Brookville
Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum
Shane Hannah of Germantown
Shelby Jones of Brookville
Elizabeth Kramer of Farmersville
Nancy Large of Brookville
Josie Libecap of Farmersville
Ryen Lilli of Eaton
Rebecca Richardson of Camden
Dena Schaeffer of Brookville
Michelle Smith of Brookville
Ashley Thomas of Brookville
Jacob Troutwine of Lewisburg
Miami U. Dean’s List
OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Emily Helmers of Germantown
Kyle Williams of Camden
Joshua Umstot of Germantown
Keelin Haynes of Eaton
Allison Rutherford of Brookville
Emma Jewell of Germantown
Grace Dima of Germantown
Courtney Faber of Arcanum
Jacob Kreger of Eaton
Shelby Olson of Germantown
Melissa Parish of Brookville
Daniel Howard of Eaton
Chelsea Allen of Camden
Abigail Fergus of Lewisburg
Casey Heindl of Arcanum
Karianne Koble of Germantown
Megan Lipps of Eaton
Adrianna Moore of Gratis
Jamie Orozco of Germantown
Sara Snyder of Germantown
Emma Walker of Camden
Jackson Pietrzak of Brookville
Margaret Woolf of Brookville
Isabelle Hampton of College Corner
Colton Schroer of Germantown
Raya Barnett of Brookville
Taylor Day of Germantown
Austin Price of Germantown
Macy Ross of Camden
Austin Whitt of Farmersville
Madison Woods of Germantown
Brittany Pack of Camden
Sydney Carnes of Brookville
Blake Mullennix of Brookville
Taylor Bridgett of Brookville
Amy Daily of Eaton
Michael Randolph of West Alexandria
Allison Rapier of Eaton
Kristen Reed of Eaton
Miami U. President’s List
OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for fist semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Brittany Pack of Camden
Sydney Carnes of Brookville
Blake Mullennix of Brookville
Taylor Bridgett of Brookville
Amy Daily of Eaton
Michael Randolph of West Alexandria
Allison Rapier of Eaton
Kristen Reed of Eaton
Lauren Muncy
MORGANTOWN, WV — Lauren Muncy of College Corner, Ohio has been named to the President’s List at West Virginia University for the Fall 2017 semester. Muncy is a sophomore majoring in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources with a minor in Conservation and Ecology. She is the daughter of Jeff and Julie Muncy of College Corner.
Bluffton University Dean’s List
BLUFFTON — Dalton Eversole from Eaton has been named to Bluffton University’s dean’s list for the fall term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.