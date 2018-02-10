Student notes

UD Fall 2017 Dean’s List

DAYTON — The following local students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester:

Kevin Devilbiss of Brookville

Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum

Shane Hannah of Germantown

Shelby Jones of Brookville

Elizabeth Kramer of Farmersville

Nancy Large of Brookville

Josie Libecap of Farmersville

Ryen Lilli of Eaton

Rebecca Richardson of Camden

Dena Schaeffer of Brookville

Michelle Smith of Brookville

Ashley Thomas of Brookville

Jacob Troutwine of Lewisburg

Miami U. Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Emily Helmers of Germantown

Kyle Williams of Camden

Joshua Umstot of Germantown

Keelin Haynes of Eaton

Allison Rutherford of Brookville

Emma Jewell of Germantown

Grace Dima of Germantown

Courtney Faber of Arcanum

Jacob Kreger of Eaton

Shelby Olson of Germantown

Melissa Parish of Brookville

Daniel Howard of Eaton

Chelsea Allen of Camden

Abigail Fergus of Lewisburg

Casey Heindl of Arcanum

Karianne Koble of Germantown

Megan Lipps of Eaton

Adrianna Moore of Gratis

Jamie Orozco of Germantown

Sara Snyder of Germantown

Emma Walker of Camden

Jackson Pietrzak of Brookville

Margaret Woolf of Brookville

Isabelle Hampton of College Corner

Colton Schroer of Germantown

Raya Barnett of Brookville

Taylor Day of Germantown

Austin Price of Germantown

Macy Ross of Camden

Austin Whitt of Farmersville

Madison Woods of Germantown

Miami U. President’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for fist semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Brittany Pack of Camden

Sydney Carnes of Brookville

Blake Mullennix of Brookville

Taylor Bridgett of Brookville

Amy Daily of Eaton

Michael Randolph of West Alexandria

Allison Rapier of Eaton

Kristen Reed of Eaton

Lauren Muncy

MORGANTOWN, WV — Lauren Muncy of College Corner, Ohio has been named to the President’s List at West Virginia University for the Fall 2017 semester. Muncy is a sophomore majoring in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources with a minor in Conservation and Ecology. She is the daughter of Jeff and Julie Muncy of College Corner.

Bluffton University Dean’s List

BLUFFTON — Dalton Eversole from Eaton has been named to Bluffton University’s dean’s list for the fall term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.