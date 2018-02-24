Student notes

Cedarville University Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following have been named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2017. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Lorin Barnes, Ellison Nuse, and Richard Feustel of Lewisburg.

Stephanni Smith

BEXLEY — Capital University recently announce Stephanni Smith, of Eaton, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2017 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Madison Wright

LORETTO, PA — Madison Wright, a biology major from Eaton, was named to the Provost List at Saint Francis University. Wright was among the more than 750 students named to the Saint Francis University Honors List for the Fall 2017 semester.

To be named to the Provost’s or Dean’s Honors Lists students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of at least 3.8 (Provost’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) for the given semester.