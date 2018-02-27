Student notes

Manchester University Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, INDIANA —Manchester University recently released its fall 2017 Dean’s List. A total of 421 students engaged in study at the University were on the fall Dean’s List. The following students achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes this fall.

•Claire Mumma: Senior majoring in biochemistry, from Camden.

•Chelsea Bolinger: Senior majoring in biochemistry, from Eaton.

•Carson Fort: Junior majoring in political science and history, from New Paris.

Fall 2017 Kettering College Dean’s List

KETTERING — Kettering College congratulates Joshua Hemmelgarn of West Alexandria on being designated for the Fall Semester 2017 Academic Dean’s List. Hemmelgarn is studying Nursing, BS (prelicensure.)

Students who are distinguished on Kettering College Dean’s List, completed at least 12 total credit hours during a semester, and maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or greater, with no grade below a B-.

UF Announces Fall 2017 Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Findlay was announced last week. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students included: Kaitlynn Babb of Germantown; Michael Bowman of Brookville and Andrew Bruns of Germantown.