BPW announces scholarship winner

EATON — The Business & Professional Women of Preble County (Eaton) have announced Chyann Kendel as the winner of their spring scholarship event.

This year 22 female seniors applied from several Preble County high schools.

The Mary Garrett Scholarship pays homage in the memory to their long-standing member, and was awarded to Chyann Kendel of Twin Valley South High School. The selection was based upon academics, extracurricular activities, and a written essay. The BPW Scholarship Committee narrowed the choices down to five and these students attended the April meeting. BPW members perused the applications, quizzed the five candidates upon career goals, leadership skills plus an extensive interview.

The award is a one-time scholarship made directly to the university or college of the young lady’s choice. Club members congratulate Kendel for a job well done.