Student note

COLUMBUS — Adam Vonderhaar was inducted into the 112th class of the Sphinx Honorary at The Ohio State University on Friday, April 6.

Adam, the son of Alan and Rachael Vonderhaar of Camden, is working toward his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Systems Management.

The objectives of Sphinx are to recognize and honor no more than 24 students who, by the end of their junior year, have attained success in various fields of endeavor, particularly leadership, scholarship and service, and to create a bond of fellowship in which each individual will use his or her attainments to enhance and promote the best interests of the University.

Sphinx was founded at The Ohio State University in 1907 and is the oldest honor society on campus. Throughout the years since its inception, Sphinx has remained one of the most prestigious honoraries at Ohio State.