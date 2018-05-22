Student notes

Katelyn Niehaus

Katelyn Niehaus of Eaton, has been accepted as a top scholar into the Science and Math Education in ACTION program at Bowling Green State University as an incoming freshman for fall 2018. The goal of the program is to assist undergraduate students who are enrolled in the College of Education and Human Development and intend to become science and/or mathematics teachers at the middle or high school levels. Participants engage in hands-on learning experiences throughout the program. They also complete a community internship and conduct research projects related to science, math and education. The ACTION program is a Choose Ohio First grant program funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and is a partnership between the State of Ohio and Bowling Green State University.

Maria Kerns

Maria Kern of Eaton, OH (45320), was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the Spring 2018 semester. Kerns is majoring in Forensic Biology Track and Toxicology. Maria is a graduate of Eaton High School. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.