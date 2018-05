MU students study abroad

OXFORD — The following area Miami University students spent the winter 2018 semester abroad as part of a study abroad group.

Riley Blue of Germantown spent the winter 2018 semester in Peru. Blue is majoring in Diplomacy and Global Politics.

Emily Walker of Camden spent the winter 2018 semester in Fiji. Walker is majoring in Social Work.

Hannah Luther of Eaton spent the winter 2018 semester in Belize. Luther is majoring in Integrated Eng Lang Arts Edu.