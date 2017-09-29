Support for Voter ID laws is growing, but not everyone is happy

Liberals seem hell bent for leather to enable voter fraud by insisting that identification verification laws are unfair. But the majority of Americans – including many Democrats — believe that verifying the identity of voters doesn’t suppress voter turnout, according to a study conducted by theUniversity of Kansas. In fact, the study showed that senior citizens, who many believe are among the so-called victims of ID laws, are overwhelmingly in favor of ID laws.

The plain and simple truth of the matter is that voter fraud exists and it is facilitated by a lack of scrutiny at the polls. Research conducted by the highly regarded Pew Research Center revealed, for example, revealed that some 2.75 million people in the U.S. are registered to vote in more than one state and that the nation’s voter rolls include nearly 2 million deceased persons. The Pew report disclosed that “approximately 24 million-one of every eight-voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate.”

James O’Keefe, a social activist who has a history of uncovering political scams, went under cover in Clinton Township, MI last year to show just how easy it is to commit voter fraud. Clinton is where rapper Eminem is registered to vote. Using the high-profile entertainer’s real name, Marshall Bruce Mathers, O’Keefe walked into the polling location and easily obtained Mathers’ ballot and proceeded to cast his vote. If the Pew numbers are even remotely accurate, O’Keefe’s deception shows that the opportunity to steal the identities of voters could be huge. And, that does not bode well for America’s electoral process.

Patrick Miller, a KU assistant professor of political science, said the research conducted at the University shows that “African-Americans, Latinos, young voters, senior citizens and the poor are typically the most vulnerable to strict voter ID laws because they tend disproportionately to not have a government-issued photo IDs and tend to have the greatest difficulty obtaining that identification. However, Miller said, Americans in those subgroups also overwhelmingly support voter ID laws, believe that voter fraud is widespread, and reject the notion that voter ID suppresses turnout.”

So what’s the big deal that makes the left want to quash efforts to enact simple voter ID laws? It’s no big deal to show your ID in this day and age when you fly away on a holiday, buy beer or apply for welfare. Perhaps some people out there like the idea of a vulnerable election process where even a few dishonest individuals can easily perpetrate voter fraud and allow the wrong person to be elected.

Slowly but surely support for the enactment of voter ID legislation is growing. A Texas law designed to the protect the reliability of elections was struck down five times before a federal appeals court just last week reinstated the state’s ID rules. The appeals court found that voter rights were protected since the law lets those who don’t have ID cast their votes by simply swearing, under penalty of perjury, that they are legal voters.

You’d think that the ruling by the appeals court would show the nation that voter laws need not be an impediment to casting your ballot, no matter who you are or what your circumstances. So, you’ve got to ask yourself, why is the opposition still shouting “voter suppression.”