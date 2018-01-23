Posted on by

CVB thanks area merchants


Editor:

The Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau would like to thank the Village of Lewisburg, Preble County Historical Society, Olde Schoolhouse Winery, The Duchess & the Greyhound, Yankee Clover Mercantile, The Olde Thyme Way, Lewisburg Bicentennial Store, and Suggs Family Orchard for donating items for our giveaway basket for the AAA Travel Expo in Columbus the weekend of Jan. 19-21.

Your support in helping us promote what Preble County offers is greatly appreciated!

Lori Pheanis, Treasurer

PCCVB

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:18 pm |    

Pastor Lowell Spencer retiring

Pastor Lowell Spencer retiring
3:18 pm |    

City of Eaton says farewell to Chief DePew

City of Eaton says farewell to Chief DePew
3:18 pm |    

No life-threatening injuries in Camden crash

No life-threatening injuries in Camden crash