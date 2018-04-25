Bad Art, Good Folk another huge success

Editor:

The Preble County Art Association continues to wow themselves and crowds with the amount of fun and funds raised at the 4th Annual Bad Art, Good Folk fundraiser. The event was hosted by the PCAA on Saturday, April 14 at The Gymnasium at Eagle’s Point in Eaton.

Nine Good Folk, their mentors, friends and family came together for festivities, a dinner of heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by the The Bistro at Eagle’s Point, live music from Noah Back, a variety of other refreshments, and a no-holds-barred auction, at the guidance of John Kramer.

The nine Good Folk were split into three teams who competed to raise the most votes (worth $1 each) and collect the highest bids. Team Gail went home with the team trophies raising $15, 875. The Single Artist win went to Dr. Karl Hofmann who collected a stunning $8,835 between his winning bid and votes. Hofmann owns Miami Valley Vision Care and was greatly supported by his clients, friends and family.

All the participants worked hard and gave Hofmann stiff competition. Collectively this year’s teams were able to reach the bar set in 2017, once again raising over $50,000. The teams included: Dr. Karl Hofmann of Miami Valley Vision Care, Margie Benge of Triangle Therapy Services, and Marty Votel, Preble County Prosecutor, taught by artist Robert Coveney; Eric Beeghly, Eaton Police Sergeant, Anna Fomin, kindergarten teacher at East Elementary and Kenny Henning, candidate for State Representative of HD 43, taught by artist Erin Abney; Janet Sikora, Holly Steele, holistic wellness coach and Commissioner Chris Day, taught by artist Gail Springer.

The Preble County Art Association would like to thank all of the Good Folk, the team leaders and committee members who made the event successful. “I am continuously awed by the support given by this community. We are excited to be able to use raised funds to further our arts programs, especially our community programs serving youth, differently-abled and seniors ,” said Executive Director, Vicky Fanberg. Funds raised from this event support PCAA programs that serve the community and make Preble County rich in arts and culture. Photos from this year’s event can be found at www.preblearts.org along with information about the Preble County Art Association.

Vicky Fanberg

Executive Director

Preble County Art Association