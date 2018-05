Editor and Eaton community:

We, the Boy Scouts of Troop 78 of Eaton, would like to thank you for your generous support and help with our Quarter Auction on April 19. With your kind participation we will be able to aid in funding the purchase of camping equipment, high adventure trips, summer camps, community service projects and other scouting activities.

We appreciate your kindness and help so very much.

Boy Scout Troop 78

Eaton