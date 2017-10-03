South qualifies for district golf

PREBLE COUNTY — Twin Valley South’s boys golf team, along with Tri-County North’s Ethan Kelley qualified for the Division III district golf tournament to be held this week.

South finished fourth, shooting a 364 at the Beechwood sectional, while Kelley was one of four individuals not on a qualifying team to advance out of the Turtle Creek sectional.

South was led by junior Nathan Osborn, who fired a 72 and finished third overall.

“I was really pleased with how the guys played,” South coach Darcy Robinson said. “Nathan had an awesome front nine, but then ran into some bad luck on the back nine. Still, he handled the pressure well, and was able to finish with an even par.”

Robinson said she knew her team would have play well in order to advance.

“Going in, we didn’t know whether we would advance as a team or not, so it was crucial for him (Osborn) to play well, if he was going to advance as an individual. Our sectional is really strong, as the medalist on the day shot a 70, and there was also a 71. When Nate can score in the low 70’s or better, it takes a lot of pressure off the other guys,” Robinson said. “Most teams that advance, usually have all their scores in the 80’s or better. So we can afford to have some scores in the 90’s and still make it out. That won’t be the case in the district tournament. We’ll have to have everyone step up, big-time, in order for the team to advance.”

Robinson said she is hopeful the team will make it out of the district and on to state, but she is being realistic.

“To be honest, with where our team is right now, our main goal will be to see if we can get Nate to Columbus this year, then hopefully if we can show the same improvement we had this year, then maybe we can start talking about advancing as a team,” she said. “Having said that, I am very proud of all our guys, as to how hard they’ve worked this year, and the focus that they’ve had. We battled the heat, and they really came through well. Golf is a crazy game, and on any given day, any given hole, anything can happen. So we’re going to go into this next tournament hoping that everyone brings their A-game.”

Chance Parks shot a 94 and Willie Bowman shot a 95. Cole Petersen shot a 103 and Conner Bradley shot a 111 to round out the scoring for South.

Kelley shot a 91 to lead North to a sixth place finish. North shot a team score 384. Dylan Curtin shot 94, Alex Wayman shot 99, Clayton Finney shot 100 and Landon Owens shot 122.

Beechwood Golf Course — Tuesday, Sept. 26

Qualifiers: Top 4 teams and 4 individuals not on a qualifying team.

Team Place: * Indicates qualifying team.

1. Lehman Cath.* 341 (Tyler Lachey 78, Cole Gilardi 81, Ryan Schmidt 85, Griffin West 97, Mike Rossman 98); 2. Ft. Loramie* 350 (Zach Pleiman 81, Mitchell Puthoff 90, Craig Eilerman 89, Shea Swick 90, Eli Rosengarten 90); 3. Franklin Monroe* 359 (Noah Koffer 87, Jeremy Bridenbaugh 86, Bryce Filbrun 85, Jacob Aslinger 101, Dalton Goubeaux 123); 4. Twin Valley So.* 364 (Nathan Osborn 72, Willie Bowman 95, Chance Parks 94, Connor Bradley 111, Cole Petersen 103); 5. Day. Christian 368; 6. Jackson Center 371; 7. Mechanicsburg 385; 8. Houston 391; 9. Riverside 396; 10. Triad 399; 11. Fairlawn 400; 12. Botkins 403; 13. Russia 420; 14. Dixie 429;

Individual Scores: * Indicates qualifying individual.

1. Caleb Westfall* (Mechanicsburg) 70; 2. Philip Miller* (Day. Christian) 71; 3. Nathan Osborn (Twin Valley So.) 72; 4. Nick Fischio* (Botkins) 74; 5. Tyler Lachey (Lehman Cath.) 78; 6. Jack Shoemaker* (Mechanicsburg) 80; 7. Cole Gilardi (Lehman Cath.) 81, Zach Pleiman (Ft. Loramie) 81; 9. Ryan Schmidt (Lehman Cath.) 85, Bryce Filbrun (Franklin Monroe) 85; 11. Cameron Via (Houston) 86, Jeremy Bridenbaugh (Franklin Monroe) 86; 13. Noah Koffer (Franklin Monroe) 87; 14. Bryce Sosby (Jackson Center) 88; 15. Jacob Greve (Triad) 89, Craig Eilerman (Ft. Loramie) 89; 17. Mitchell Puthoff (Ft. Loramie) 90, Eli Rosengarten (Ft. Loramie) 90, Shea Swick (Ft. Loramie) 90; 20. Trey Lane (Riverside) 91; 21. Luke Lawrence (Day. Christian) 92; 22. Doug Wright (Fairlawn) 93, Trent Platfoot (Jackson Center) 93; 24. Chance Parks (Twin Valley So.) 94; 25. Clark Miller (Dixie) 95, Carter Stout (Dixie) 95, Coltin Rose (Jackson Center) 95, Jordan Rizzo (Jackson Center) 95, Willie Bowman (Twin Valley So.) 95; 30. Jack Dapore (Russia) 96; 31. Griffin West (Lehman Cath.) 97, Christopher Elchert (Jackson Center) 97, Bryan Funk (Houston) 97, James Hudson (Riverside) 97; 35. Mike Rossman (Lehman Cath.) 98; 36. Creighton Bradley (Triad) 99; 37. Anthony Opperman (Botkins) 100, Luke Hickman (Fairlawn) 100, Brandon Koverman (Russia) 100, Matt Welker (Day. Christian) 100; 41. Jacob Aslinger (Franklin Monroe) 101; 42. John Zumberger (Riverside) 103, Jackson Jones (Fairlawn) 103, Cole Petersen (Twin Valley So.) 103; 45. Cole Pitchford (Houston) 104, Chester Hughes (Fairlawn) 104, Collin Walker (Houston) 104; 48. Hunter Talbot (Triad) 105, Ryan Fair (Day. Christian) 105, Jason Yoder (Riverside) 105; 51. Devin Butz (Triad) 106; 52. Peter Allan (Day. Christian) 107; 53. Will Sherman (Russia) 108; 54. Bradley Butsch (Mechanicsburg) 110, Parker Hale (Dixie) 110, Alex Bajwa (Botkins) 110; 57. Connor Bradley (Twin Valley So.) 111; 58. Cole Pond (Triad) 112; 59. Nathan Stangel (Houston) 113; 60. Evan Coverstone (Russia) 116; 61. Kyle Peters (Fairlawn) 118; 62. Parker Geis (Botkins) 119; 63. Dalton Goubeaux (Franklin Monroe) 123; 64. Drew Sherman (Russia) 124; 65. Zach Beattie (Mechanicsburg) 125; 66. Connor Stutsman (Botkins) 127; 67. Aaron Kanthak (Dixie) 129; 68. Wyatt Bowman (Mechanicsburg) 135; 69. Ben Hemming (Dixie) 149.

Turtle Creek Golf Course — September 26, 2017

Qualifiers: Top 4 teams and 4 individuals not on a qualifying team.

Team Place: * Indicates qualifying team.

1. Newton Local* 346 (Chet Jamison 78, Garrett Peters 84, Nate Zielinski 95, Drew Thiesing 91, Ross Ferrell 93); 2. Catholic Central* 354 (Jacob Woeber 83, Jack Brougher 91, Colin Kelly 88, Colin Hanna 92, Keegan Windle 95); 3. Northeastern* 373 (Jacob Calhoun 88, Eli Justice 95, Josh Calhoun 87, Dylan Roberts 103, Cameron James 126); 4. W. Liberty-Salem* 378 (Max Eggleston 89, Tyler Gardner 90, Patrick Harr 98, Michael Price 110, Kenny Harr 101); 5. Emmanuel Christian 382; 6. Tri-County North 384; 7. Troy Christian 386; 8. Arcanum 390; 9. Tri-Village 414; 10. Covington 427; 11. Bethel 436; 12. National Trail 443; 13. Ansonia 476; 14. Mississinawa Valley 496; 15. Bradford 0;

Individual Scores: * Indicates qualifying individual.

1. Chet Jamison (Newton Local) 78; 2. Andrew Slusher* (Covington) 79; 3. Jacob Woeber (Catholic Central) 83; 4. Garrett Peters (Newton Local) 84; 5. Josh Calhoun (Northeastern) 87; 6. Carter Gray* (Arcanum) 88, Colin Kelly (Catholic Central) 88, Jacob Calhoun (Northeastern) 88; 9. Max Eggleston (W. Liberty-Salem) 89; 10. Tyler Gardner (W. Liberty-Salem) 90, Nick Kittles* (Emmanuel Christian) 90; 12. Brandon Kreger (Troy Christian) 91, Drew Thiesing (Newton Local) 91, Ethan Kelley* (Tri-County North) 91, Jack Brougher (Catholic Central) 91, Gage Hileman (Tri-Village) 91; 17. Kyle Ward (Troy Christian) 92, Colin Hanna (Catholic Central) 92; 19. Ross Ferrell (Newton Local) 93; 20. Dylan Curtin (Tri-County North) 94; 21. Nate Zielinski (Newton Local) 95, Keegan Windle (Catholic Central) 95, Eli Justice (Northeastern) 95, Hayden Dickerson (Bradford) 95; 25. Dylan Herring (Emmanuel Christian) 96, Matt Ballinger (Emmanuel Christian) 96; 27. Adam Donahue (Bethel) 97; 28. Patrick Harr (W. Liberty-Salem) 98; 29. Alec Wayman (Tri-County North) 99; 30. Clayton Finney (Tri-County North) 100, Brayden Rowley (Bethel) 100, Dylan Lumpkin (Arcanum) 100, Tyler Jackson (Troy Christian) 100, Bobby Peyton (Emmanuel Christian) 100; 35. Kenny Harr (W. Liberty-Salem) 101, Cameron Warner (Arcanum) 101, Cade Brubaker (Arcanum) 101; 38. Austin Knapp (National Trail) 102; 39. Dylan Roberts (Northeastern) 103, Aaron Gillespie (Troy Christian) 103; 41. Jakob Frech (Tri-Village) 104; 42. Trevor Bailey (Arcanum) 105; 43. Derek Eyer (Tri-Village) 108; 44. Tyler Porter (National Trail) 109; 45. Trevor Martin (Ansonia) 110, Joey Hall (Troy Christian) 110, Michael Price (W. Liberty-Salem) 110; 48. Kyler Guillozet (Mississinawa Valley) 111, Cohen Nelson (Tri-Village) 111; 50. Jack Shell (Covington) 112; 51. Sam Roberts (National Trail) 113; 52. Andrew Ballinger (Emmanuel Christian) 114, Dylan Holsapple (Tri-Village) 114; 54. Riley Whalen (Bethel) 115, Hunter Alexander (Covington) 115; 56. Brandan Heck (Ansonia) 118, Johnnie Bozarth (Ansonia) 118; 58. Chris Brubaker (National Trail) 119; 59. Eric Sanders (Bradford) 120; 60. Dylan Lucas (Covington) 121; 61. Landon Owens (Tri-County North) 122, Justin Miller (Mississinawa Valley) 122; 63. Grant Humphrey (Covington) 123; 64. Austin Bird (Bethel) 124; 65. Cameron James (Northeastern) 126; 66. Mason Hummel (Mississinawa Valley) 127; 67. Gabe Rowley (Bethel) 128; 68. Conner Lee (Ansonia) 130; 69. Mason Hiestand (Mississinawa Valley) 136, Dalton Drees (Ansonia) 136; 71. Caleb Miller (National Trail) 139; 72. Brayden Sanders (Bradford) 145; 73. Matt Slyder (Mississinawa Valley) 151.

North’s Kelley also advanced

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH