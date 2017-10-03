Willis sets course record, boys team advances

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton senior Sarah Willis fired a course record during the Division II sectional golf tournament at Stillwater Valley Golf Course last week to advance to the district tournament, while the boys team placed fourth at the PipeStone sectional to move on as well.

Willis, the defending Division II state champion, shot a 69 to easily win the sectional and advance. As a team, the Lady Eagles shot a 463 and finished 8th. Versailles was the team champion with a 366. The Tigers were followed by Ft. Loramie (426), Miami East (427) and National Trail (427). All four of those team advanced.

Rounding out the scoring for Eaton was Ainesleigh Elstro (117), Alina Fore (133), Nakita Albinus (144) and Carly Bricker (159).

For the boys team, senior Sean Hodges finished 10th overall with an 81 to lead the Eagles to a fourth place finish. As a team, Eaton shot 353, edging Fenwick and Valley View by one stroke for the fourth and final spot.

Alter, Oakwood and Clinton-Massie were the top three teams.

Freshman Felix Durham shot an 85 and junior Andrew Collins shot a 93. Seniors Seth Bristow and Kasey Wilken and shot 94 and 97 respectively.

Boys Qualifiers: Top 4 teams and 4 individuals not on a qualifying team.

Team Place: * Indicates qualifying team.

1. Alter* 312 (Nick Kreusch 83, A.J. Pothast 79, Adam White 78, Jack Norman 75, Ethan Ditzel 80); 2. Oakwood* 328 (Joe Crowl 84, Sam Lahmon 84, Charlie Mullen 81, Alex Grant 79, Andrew Lunne 88); 3. Clinton-Massie* 348 (Keith Mineer 76, Max Carnevale 83, Alex Burnham 94, Cameron Collett 98, Nick Young 95); 4. Eaton* 353 (Sean Hodges 81, Kasey Wilkens 97, Seth Bristow 94, Andrew Collins 93, Felix Durham 85); 5. Fenwick 354; 6. Valley View 354; 7. Cham. Julienne 356; 8. Brookville 364; 9. Versailles 372; 10. Badin 372; 11. Carlisle 372; 12. East Clinton 373; 13. Madison 377; 14. Preble Shawnee 416; 15. Stivers 467;

Individual Scores: * Indicates qualifying individual.

1. Ben Herman* (Valley View) 73; 2. Jack Norman (Alter) 75; 3. Keith Mineer (Clinton-Massie) 76; 4. Adam White (Alter) 78; 5. Andrew Detmer* (Cham. Julienne) 79, A.J. Pothast (Alter) 79, Alex Grant (Oakwood) 79; 8. Andrew Noelker*(Badin) 80, Ethan Ditzel (Alter) 80; 10. Sean Hodges (Eaton) 81, Charlie Mullen (Oakwood) 81; 12. Nick Kreusch (Alter) 83, Alex Abbott* (Fenwick) 83, Max Carnevale (Clinton-Massie) 83; 15. Sam Lahmon (Oakwood) 84, Joe Crowl (Oakwood) 84, Jagan Wilkerson (Brookville) 84, Connor Van Skyock (Versailles) 84; 19. A.J. Keeton (Carlisle) 85, Felix Durham (Eaton) 85, Patrick Boudinot (Cham. Julienne) 85, Shane Streber (East Clinton) 85; 23. Tyler Michael (Valley View) 86; 24. Gage McConahay (East Clinton) 87, Tristan Sipple (Madison) 87; 26. Zac Hayek (Fenwick) 88, Andrew Lieb (Fenwick) 88, Kyle Neff (Brookville) 88, Andrew Lunne (Oakwood) 88; 30. Austin Pleiman (Versailles) 89; 31. Kaden Langdon (Carlisle) 90; 32. Justin Flor (Carlisle) 93, Andrew Collins (Eaton) 93; 34. Joe Rains (Cham. Julienne) 94, Seth Bristow (Eaton) 94, Ben Neff (Valley View) 94, Parker Holt (Brookville) 94, Alex Burnham (Clinton-Massie) 94; 39. Patrick Manning (Fenwick) 95, Nick Young (Clinton-Massie) 95; 41. Brendon Walters (East Clinton) 96, John Luers (Fenwick) 96, Landon Runnells (Madison) 96, Lucas Nartker (Badin) 96, Eddie Kammerer (Badin) 96; 46. Jake Edwards (Madison) 97, Carter Kirk (Madison) 97, Bryan Walbridge (Stivers) 97, Kasey Wilkens (Eaton) 97, Luke Woodard (Preble Shawnee) 97; 51. Ben Smith (Brookville) 98, Will Slaybaugh (Cham. Julienne) 98, Will Eversole (Versailles) 98, Cameron Collett (Clinton-Massie) 98; 55. Nelson Stone (Stivers) 99; 56. Will Enderle (Badin) 100; 57. Alex Keiser( Versailles) 101, Michael Fritts (Preble Shawnee) 101, Preston Platfoot (Versailles) 101, Rylan Craft (Valley View) 101; 61. Jordan Dobbins (Preble Shawnee) 103; 62. Dalton Smith (Carlisle) 104; 63. Logan Kelly (East Clinton) 105; 64. Jake Nichols (Valley View) 106; 65. Alex Cecil (Madison) 107; 66. Ian Williamson (Brookville) 108, Ben Brossart (Badin) 108; 68. Levi Smith (Carlisle) 111; 69. Bo Higgins (Preble Shawnee) 115; 70. Levi Brock (Preble Shawnee) 122; 71. Jonny Farrow (Stivers) 132; 72. Mitchell Fine (Stivers) 139; 73. T.J. Lehner (Cham. Julienne) DNF, Jacob Olds (East Clinton) DNF.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

