Eagles pick up 3rd win

EATON — Eaton’s defense came away with six takeaways to the lead the Eagles to a 28-14 win over visiting Monroe on Friday, Sept. 29, in a battle of two teams seeking their first league win of the season.

“Both teams came into the game 0-2 in the league, so we knew it was going to be a ‘whatever it takes’ kind of game on both sides. I think our teams are similar; both trying to find some consistent success on offense, defense, and in the kicking game,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said.

Eaton improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division.

“Our focus was mainly on our effort and attacking each play as an opportunity, we wanted to win takeaway/turnover battle, and win the kicking game. I really liked how hard we played for four quarters, obviously getting six takeaways and only giving up one turnover we give ourselves some extra opportunities. We didn’t take advantage of all of those, but enough to win the game. We positively impacted the kicking game with some nice returns and pinned them deep a few times, so I think we won the field position battle overall.”

Monroe scored first on a 44-yard run by Hunter Collins for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Eaton responded with an 83-yard interception return for a score by Aaron Tolliver to make it 7-all.

“They’re in the red zone looking to score again and we find a way to take it the other way. It happened early in the game, but this was a critical play toward the outcome,” Davis said.

Caleb Puckett (16 rushes for 78 yards) put the Eagles ahead before halftime with a 5-yard TD run.

In the fourth, Monroe’s Matt Green scored on a 34-yard TD run to tie the game.

Jordan Lewis, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 84 yards, hooked up with Zac Schmidt for a 16-yard TD pass to give Eaton a 21-14 lead.

Lewis, who carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards, closed out the scoring with a 1-yard TD run.

”Overall, I was pleased with our effort,” Davis said. “I thought defensively we did a great job winning first down. Offensively, we made plays when we needed to but did not take advantage of every opportunity. We have to find guys to make plays or blocks every time in those critical times.”

Eaton will host Oakwood (3-3, 1-1) on Friday, Oct. 6, for its homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled to 7 p.m.

