Eagles improve to 8-2-2

EATON — Eaton’s boys’ soccer team has now run off seven straight matches without a loss and are now 8-2-2 overall. The Eagles most recent win came on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Brookville, 2-1.

The Eagles are 5-0-2 over that seven-game stretch, including a 1-1 tie last week with division-leading Monroe. Eaton is now third in the SWBL Southwestern Division standings behind Monroe (8-0-1) and Bellbrook (7-1-0).

Eaton fell behind early in the match against Brookville. The Blue Devils scored early in the first half to take a 1-0 advantage. James Howard took away that advantage later in the half with an unassisted goal — the half ended 1-1.

The Eagles scored again in the opening minutes for the second half. Grant Sullender found the back of the net, with Howard picking up the assist. The Eagles’ defense took over from there, holding Brookville without a goal and preserving the 2-1 win.

Earlier in the week, Eaton’s defense played well as the Eagles topped Oakwood, 1-0. The only goal of the game came on a chaotic play in front of Oakwood’s goal. Howard started the effort with a cross and Nate Gard eventually got credit for the score.

The win over Oakwood dropped the Lumberjacks’ record to 5-3-1, one-half game behind Eaton in the fight for third place.

Eaton was scheduled to play a non-SWBL game against Talawanda on Monday, Oct. 2. They will finish the season with three key league games against Valley View (Oct. 5), at Franklin (Oct. 10) and at Bellbrook (Oct. 12).

Eaton's James Howard splits a pair of Oakwood defenders during the Eagles victory on Tuesday, Sept. 26.