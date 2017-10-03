Eaton junior Emily Dungan scored the lone goal of the match as the Lady Eagles hosted Brookville on Saturday, Sept. 30. Dungan scored on an unassisted, break-away goal in the first half to give Eaton a 1-0 advantage. The Lady Eagles’ defense kept Brookville from scoring, preserving the 1-0 win. Eaton’s girls’ squad is now 3-6-3 overall this season. They finish off the regular season over the next two weeks with SWBL matches against Valley View, Franklin and Bellbrook.

Eaton junior Emily Dungan scored the lone goal of the match as the Lady Eagles hosted Brookville on Saturday, Sept. 30. Dungan scored on an unassisted, break-away goal in the first half to give Eaton a 1-0 advantage. The Lady Eagles’ defense kept Brookville from scoring, preserving the 1-0 win. Eaton’s girls’ squad is now 3-6-3 overall this season. They finish off the regular season over the next two weeks with SWBL matches against Valley View, Franklin and Bellbrook.

Eaton junior Emily Dungan scored the lone goal of the match as the Lady Eagles hosted Brookville on Saturday, Sept. 30. Dungan scored on an unassisted, break-away goal in the first half to give Eaton a 1-0 advantage. The Lady Eagles’ defense kept Brookville from scoring, preserving the 1-0 win. Eaton’s girls’ squad is now 3-6-3 overall this season. They finish off the regular season over the next two weeks with SWBL matches against Valley View, Franklin and Bellbrook.