South 12th at Buck Creek

SPRINGFIELD — Twin Valley South’s boys cross country team placed 12th at the Buck Creek Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Kyle Saul finished 13th in 17 minutes, 21.7 seconds. Brandan Wright finished 22nd in 17:38.6. Chris Keener finished 50th in 18:25.3. Tyler Wright finished 125th in 19:52.1. Seth Craft finished 183rd in 20:51.1. Justus Craft finished 272nd in 23:53.3. Curtis Hittle finished 279th in 24:27.3.

There were 26 full team and 31 schools represented with a total of 309 runners.

South’s girls were led by Zoe Utsinger, who finished 10th in 20:04.2. Maddyn McQueen finished 179th in 29:49.4. Maggie Johnson finished 195th in 32:02.8.

The junior high boys placed seventh in the 19-team field.

Aaron Cole finished 3rd in 12:00.6. Austin Tackett finished 34th in 13:29.0. Lee Swafford finished 46th in 13:52.8. Tate Ray finished 47th in 13:53.4. Colin Smith finished 125th in 18:11.9.

Abby McGuire finished 30th in 15:25.4 and Jillian Tackett finished 97th in 20:27.7 in the junior high girls race.

“It was another good meet for us. The boys got the day started with three outstanding runs from Kyle, Brandan and Chris, all setting personal bests. Curtis had another solid race which was by far his best performance at this meet. Tyler and Justus both rebounded nicely after a rough few meets,” South coach Richie Faber said.

“Zoe had an outstanding race with another top ten finish and almost breaking into the teens. The junior high boys had another good day. Aaron had another top five finish, Tate and Austin hit personal bests and Lee was about a second off his best. Abby McGuire finished the day by running what I think is her most complete cross country race yet with a strong place and time that was a second off her best. We have a lot of things going well for us. Hopefully, we will take this into Eaton next Saturday and have a good Ed Leas meet.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH